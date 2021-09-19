Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Pfizerstruck Tyranny, 9/11 Pilots and Other Titillating Topics

Russ Winter rejoins Guiseppe Vafanculo and Dave Scorpio (aka “The Brain Trust”) to discuss a wide range of topics. Russ is also introduced to Daryl Wayne Claymore, who is definitely at Brain Trust level in terms of input. There was a strong call in last hour and some good questions and discussion. There is some talking over — mostly by Russ — which is caused by the transatlantic sound delay.
The show is available here, as well as below. Russ comes on at minute 01:05:00.
Winter Watch posts related to their discussion:
- A Look at the Nonsensical Claim That Hijackers with Box Cutters Commandeered 4 Planes on 9/11
- The Ultimate in CGI Fake-Persona Stagecraft: The Kabul Airport Skulduggery Psyop
- Portrait of Evil: Walter Duranty, The New York Times Moscow Bureau Chief Who Deliberately Hid Soviet-Imposed Famine that Killed Millions in Ukraine
- Alchemists and Early Modern-Era Organized Poisoning
- Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House
- The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters
- Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony
- On Anton LaVey’s ‘Secret Life of a Satanist’ and Satanic Bible
- Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education (ties into Carnegie)
Speaking of this ‘If you don’t believe X, I’m glad you die or hang yourself’ talk, mainly coming from mainstream media. Now we have some of the original ‘9/11 Truth’ crowd, in the ‘alt’ or ‘independent media,’ saying that anyone claiming that ‘Jews or Zionists control large portions of the global or US media should hang themselves or stick their heads in an oven.’ Pretty sure that includes many writers on this site, and people on this discussion. All you have to do is look at the top executives of the major media conglomerates, as well as in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, in addition to the top TV/Film producers. Not hard. It’s right there. What world is this where so-called independent media ‘truthers’ tell people they should off themselves for just affirming obvious, observable, verifiable fact?
https://isgp-studies.com/liberal-cia-hollywood#the-jews-of-tinseltown
https://odysee.com/@dCo3lh0:5/The-Unauthorized-History-Of-The-American-Century—Part-Two:f
Thanks RW – I wish I had more time to listen to more of these Operation Scorpio podcasts.
Re COVID, I usually start a conversation with “have you heard of … “ and work through the list below without overwhelming the listener – and even write it down (or carry copies of the list around). I say “that’s okay if you haven’t heard of so-and-so – I hadn’t either a year ago – I am just gauging where you are at with your journey”. Important to keep their trust. Never get heated and emotional.
I had such a conversation with a receptionist at a dental clinic the other day in explaining why I could not bring myself to wear a mask (it was about to come off anyway!). She was most receptive – people know something is wrong but just don’t know where to start as they are still captives of the TeleVision and smart device brain-numbing feeds.
COVID discussion points for those prepared to listen and think
• Georgia Guidestones
• Kary Mullis – Nobel prize winner PCR Process (not a diagnostic test)
o All testing has been fake or fraudulent – all cases are voodoo non-science
o There have been no COVID deaths – governments have hidden/removed historical data on cold and flu deaths as well as from all other comorbidities (eg COPD, respiratory illnesses, deranged immune systems) – all rebranded as ‘COVID’ – PLUS – elderly have been murdered to boost the numbers with ventilators and/or drugs.
• Neil Ferguson – computer simulations to establish fearmongering in the UK – he was also the central figure in the mad cow disease ‘hoax’ of 20-odd years ago.
• Anthony Fauci – liar and fraud – has a history of similar frauds with previous pandemics including AIDS – these people belong to secret ‘elite’ death cults.
• Bill and Melinda Gates – Foundation (ditto)
• Event 201 at John Hopkins University – proof of pre-planning
• Rockefeller Institute Project Lockstep document –proof of pre-planning
• Klaus Schwab – WEF (World Economic Foundation) – laying out the New World Order / The Great Reset – now he is ’predicting’ a massive ‘cyber pandemic’ (because that’s what they have planned).
There are so many links – your acquaintance needs to be ready and willing to take the journey themselves.
For example:
• After 18 Months, We’re Still Doing ‘The PCR Hustle’ (21st Century Wire)
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/09/15/still-doing-the-pcr-hustle/
It includes various links including this one.
• Kary Mullis on the PCR
Nice to see and hear Scorpio back again; I guess he is back in the U.S. at this point.
Still listening right now, but I also get concerned about the occasional fake account on here.
RW,
I have mentioned HP on WW before (H2O2). The reason we used distilled water (and this is important) is due to the binding nature of the food grade product and the possibility that we may deliver impurities in the process of taking the substance. Heavy metals in tap water could find an accelerated delivery from the H2O2 mix, which could eventually defeat the entire purpose of using it. I know this is a crude explanation, but I think the basic idea is there.
See RW, Daryl likes you and Dino doing the shows as well. He seems like a smart and funny gentleman.
I think Daryl is a midwesterner or even a Kansan. He has that dry humor, speech manner and a smart certain timed pregnant pause delivery that I really like from my own roots- and rarely encounter anymore.
That was a great podcast Russ – much appreciated
With absolute apologies to Daryl – enjoy
I do enjoy a little Groucho every now and again. I think my favorite is Duck Soup.
RW,
Yeah, I hope they have him back and I would opine that you may wish to mention him to Dino. He could make for a good third on any future podcast.
I still have not finished the podcast yet; I have a few new tasks today that I was previously unaware of. I will get back to it this afternoon of evening.
Overall it is a good one and I encourage everyone to give it a listen.
Listening to Dr. Mary’s Monkey today as I do some manual labor (no not on a chain gang — you WW folks, always with the humor = ):
https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Marys-Monkey-Cancer-Causing-Assassination/dp/1634240308/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=dr+mary%27s+monkey&qid=1632062294&sr=8-1
It fits in quite perfectly with this very podcast. Hey did y’all know that NIH nearly went out of business over the Polio shot, and it was V.P. Nixon who brought it back in 1955? I totally missed this one in my prior readings of the text and listening to the audiobook.
