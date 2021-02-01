The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters

‘I am more and more impressed by the fact that it is largely futile to get up and make statements about current problems. At the same time, I know that silent acquiescence to evil is also out of the question.’ –– Thomas Merton (1915 – 1968)
More than occasionally, top-ranking Americans who are not Israel Firsters are taken out. It seems the preferred method to get rid of the “uncooperative” is a character assassination. Case in point was Admiral Bobby Ray Inman, who was slated to become President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense in 1994. Inman’s downfall followed his comments such as this:
“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined … They are the gravest threat to our national security.”
Neocon Zionist media operatives got Inman to withdraw and go home by calling him a “conspiracy theorist” and a kook. This was spearheaded by The New York Times (aka New York Slimes) Jewish columnist William Safire. It is generally believed that he was also threatened. Later in 2006, Inman was further marginalized by the usual suspects for criticizing the Bush administration’s use of warrantless domestic wiretaps.
Admiral Inman at least escaped with his life. Perhaps the most well-known America Firster to meet a suspicious fate was James Forrestal. His 1944-1949 diaries were published in 1951; they are insightful, coming from an powerful insider. He was U.S. Navy Under Secretary from 1940 and Secretary for Defense from 1947 to 1949.
After the war, Forrestal urged Truman to take a hard line with the Soviets over Poland. He also strongly influenced the new Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy concerning infiltration of the government by Communists. In McCarthy’s words, “Before meeting with Jim Forrestal, I thought we were losing to international Communism because of incompetence and stupidity on the part of our planners. I mentioned that to Forrestal. I shall forever remember his answer. He said, “McCarthy, consistency has never been a mark of stupidity. If they were merely stupid, they would occasionally make a mistake in our favor.” Clearly the experienced Forrestal was not buying into the bogus Hanlon’s Razor of “never attribute to malice, what could be explained by stupidity.
During private cabinet meetings with President Truman in 1946 and 1947, Forrestal favored a federalization plan for Palestine, with which at first Truman concurred. Truman then received threats to cut off campaign contributions from wealthy donors, as well as hate mail and an assassination attempt. Appalled by the intensity and implied threats over the partition question, Forrestal stated to J. Howard McGrath, senator from Rhode Island:
“… No group in this country should be permitted to influence our policy to the point it could endanger our national security.”
I draw your attention to several revealing Forrestal diary notations:
Feb. 3, 1948 (pages 362 and 363): “Visit today from Franklin D. Roosevelt, Jr., who came in with strong advocacy of a Jewish State in Palestine, that we should support the United Nations ‘decision,’ I pointed out that the United Nations had as yet taken no ‘decision,’ that it was only a recommendation of the General Assembly and that I thought the methods that had been used by people outside of the Executive branch of the government to bring coercion and duress on other nations in the General Assembly bordered closely onto scandal … I said I was merely directing my efforts to lifting the question out of politics; that is, to have the two parties agree that they would not compete for votes on this issue.
“He said this was impossible, that the nation was too far committed and that, furthermore, the Democratic Party would be bound to lose and the Republicans gain by such an agreement. I said I was forced to repeat to him what I had said to Senator McGrath in response to the latter’s observation that our failure to go along with the Zionists might lose the states of New York, Pennsylvania and California — that I thought it was about time that somebody should pay some consideration to whether we might not lose the United States.”
The entry for Feb. 3, 1948, continues (page 364): "Had lunch with Mr. B. M. Baruch. After lunch raised the same question with him. He took the line of advising me not to be active in this particular matter, and that I was already identified, to a degree that was not in my own interest, with opposition to the United Nations policy on Palestine."
At this time, a campaign of unparalleled slander and calumny was launched in the United States press and periodicals against Mr. Forrestal. This was led by the notorious rumor and Jewish gossip monger Walter Winchell and hatchet man, liar and shabbos goy Drew Pearson. In January 1949, Pearson related that Forrestal’s wife had been the victim of a holdup back in 1937 and falsely suggested that Forrestal had run away, leaving his wife defenseless. On March 22, 1949, Forrestal resigned as Secretary of Defense. However, he was a wealthy man and was planning on starting a journalistic endeavor with America First leanings.
A few days later, the claim was made that he “had a nervous breakdown” (denied by Forrestal’s brother). He was administered narcosis with sodium amytal and a regimen of insulin. According the assigned doctor, the patient “over reacted” and was “thrown into a confused state with a great deal of agitation and confusion.”
Ultimately, Forrestal “fell” from a 16th floor window at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Drew Pearson ran more phony lies that Forrestal had made four “previous” suicide attempts. Another dubious Jewish “historian,” Arnold Rogow, continued the fictitious account of his death and character assassination with the well-worn “anti-Semitic nut” and “paranoid conspiracy theorist” accusation. Rogow’s travesty — I mean “book” — is a case study in lies and hatchet jobs. It can be read here.
In 2004, the “Willcutt Report” was finally declassified after 53 years and exposes these fabricators on the particulars of Forrestal’s murder. If you read through it while thinking critically, the whole scene reeks of skulduggery and story telling.
There is also a smoking gun connection in this report. It reveals his “care” was administered by MK-Ultra psychiatrist Dr. Winfred Overholser, who signed off on the report. This was the operative who ran the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. He specialized in “involuntary psychiatry,” LSD research, truth drugs and was at the center of the mind-control network. St. Elizabeth’s was also where other “sensitive” federal cases were kept during Overholser’s tenure, such as poet Ezra Pound (illegally committed for Axis and “anti-Semitic” sympathies during WWII) and John Hinckley, Jr., who shot Ronald Reagan.
When he was “committed” against his wishes, Forrestal was a private citizen and no longer a high government official. By what authority did the rouge government element take him to Bethesda? Most interesting that during this stage he was surrounded by Zionist Jewish moles such as Marx Leva.
Henry Forrestal tried several times to see his brother James in the hospital but was refused visiting rights by both Dr. Raines and [acting hospital commandant] Captain [B. W.] Hogan. He finally managed to see his brother briefly after he had informed Hogan that he intended to go to the newspapers and after he had threatened legal action against the hospital.
Henry Forrestal stated that when he was finally allowed to see his brother, he found James “acting and talking as sanely and intelligently as any man I’ve ever known.”
Henry tried to persuade Dr. Raines to allow Forrestal’s friend and Catholic priest, Father Maurice Sheehy, to visit. Raines turned Sheehy away on six separate occasions.
Despite the difficulties people close to Forrestal had in gaining access, Zionist minion and water boy Congressman Lyndon Baines Johnson saw Forrestal in the hospital. Why- to deliver some kind of final threat and message? Forrestal didn’t care for the man. Two hard headed personalities, Forrestal probably told LBJ to go screw himself.
The bottom line on James Forrestal that sealed his sad fate was he was an America Firster and would have spoken out. If you research his death, you will also come across a ridiculous back story, character assassination, smears insults, lies and diversions about UFOs, all crafted to make him sound kooky.
The ridiculous Bush/Nazi connection (its a complete fabrication) is based on a book that I supposedly a memoir or dictated by Fritz Thyssen entitled “I Paid Hitler.”
In 1939 Fritz Thyssen had moved to Switzerland with his family. In 1940 he sought refuge in France. Fritz, was arrested by the Vichy Regime of France. After being returned to Germany, the National Socialist government confined him to a sanitarium near Berlin.
From 1943 to 1945 Fritz was an inmate in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. His wife was with him throughout all of these places,she stayed with him and in February 1945 they went to Dachau until April 1945 when they were moved with other VIP prisoners to be trade, marched, to Tyrol where Himmler was attempting to trade them for leniency.
Fritz and his wife were finally “Liberated” in May of 1945, Fritz was immediately put on trial as a Nazi war criminal! They kept him imprisoned for 5 years before they released him. When he was finally released Fritz and his wife moved to Argentina where he died a year later. This man had a pretty depressing decade. When he was finally released Fritz and his wife moved to Argentina where he died a year later.
The idea that the German Industrialists as a class along with the working class in particular supported Adolf Hitler and his grand social revolution as a matter of pride and honor is the real story here.
Immediately upon being released Thyssen began to challenge the book “I Paid Hitler” on the grounds it was completely false and a absolute forgery. Thyssen, for his part disputed the authenticity of the book as he did not write nor dictate any such record. He stood firm in his defense and this was upheld by the post war de-nazification tribunal!
“Hitler’s grandfather was a Rothschild” story was invented by an OSS employee during WWII
“Hitler’s grandfather was a Jew named Frankenberger” story was invented by a condemned man
Records show that Hitler’s grandmother was not in Vienna or Graz at the time she conceived her son
There was a relationship between Prescott Bush and Fritz Thyssen and a relationship between Thyssen and the National Socialist Party. But there was no relationship between Bush and the NS Party
There is no link between Bush-Harriman and Auschwitz labor.
Must be just a coincidence that the UN declared Israel a state after WWII. Probably would have happened anywaze
In 1933, when the National Socialists ruled over Germany, they promote the Jewish immigration into Palestine via the so-called “Haavara agreement”. The Haavara agreement, which was signed between NS Germany and Zionist groups after three months negotiations in 1933, is used as “proof” that the German National Socialists were Zionists in service of the Zionist agenda and that Adolf Hitler was the “founder of Israel”.
There are several factors which draw this accusation into doubt. First, after the German National Socialists gained the power over Germany, the world Jewry declared war on Germany on 24 March 1933 by launching an international boycott on German goods. Germany already suffered by the great depression in 1929 (which BTW helped the NSDAP to gain more votes) and an international boycott on German good would damage Germany much more. The Haavara agreement wasn’t just a deal to promote the Jewish emigration into Palestine, it was also an economical deal to break the international Jewish boycott. Only a small fraction of Jewry supported Zionism, while the majority of Jewry didn’t and wanted to destroy NS Germany.
The Zionists used this situation and helped to break the international Jewish boycott in exchange for the emigration of German Jews into Palestine, therefore this “Haavara agreement” could be considered as a “blackmail”, a win-win situation. Not all Zionists supported the Haavara agreement, some Zionist leaders such as Vladimir Jabotinsky rejected this agreement and favored over the international Jewish boycott on German goods. As a result of the rejection, the Zionist leader and head of the Jewish agency, Haim Arlosoroff who negotiated with the German government about the Haavara agreement, was assassinated by elements of the Zionist faction led by Vladimir Jabotinsky two days after his return from NS Germany.
Although the National Socialists wanted to complete the final solution of the Jewish question, which was the plan to re-locate Jewry out of Europe, they didn’t want to allow a large number of German Jews to flee to other countries because they feared that these Jewish immigrants would lend large numbers to a growing international movement for the international boycott of NS Germany. Also, the German government saw Palestine, which was a British controlled area, as “dumping-ground” suitable to isolate a great number of Jewish refugees from the world’s political arena. Therefore the Haavara agreement was a strategical step for the German government, although the Zionists benefited from this as well and German “support” of Zionism had nothing to do with the plan to help to create a powerful Jewish state. In “Die Spur des Juden im Wandel der Zeit” written in late 1919 and published in 1920, Alfred Rosenberg concluded: “Zionism must be vigorously supported in order to encourage a significant number of German Jews to leave for Palestine or other destination.” Alfred Rosenberg’s early support for Zionism was for a more legal way to remove the Jews from Germany and he believed that Jews aren’t able to create a Jewish state. Later, he advocated for the relocation of up to 15 million Jews on the Island of Madagascar which was the official plan of NS Germany (Madagascar Plan) for the final solution of the Jewish question and the establishment of a Jewish reservation.
The National Socialists didn´t support Zionism, they actually rejected it and favored over the Palestinians. Adolf Hitler demanded liberty and independence for Palestine and had a meeting with the Palestinian nationalist Haj Amin al-Husseini in 1941. In his famous book “Mein Kampf”, Hitler recognized Zionism as tool for international Jewish power. Other National Socialists concluded the same, such as Arno Schickedanz who published an article entitled “Der Zionism (Zionism)” in which he explained:
https://books.google.ca/books?id=T3EZ50uDlSoC&pg=PA75
Another great American patriot and anti-communist of the WWII era to meet with an untimely demise after awakening to the real threat facing the world was General George S. Patton. Although Patton was murdered before the state of Israel was formed, I believe he was quickly awakening to the fact that the Allies were about to fold to Hitler’s real enemy, Soviet communism and their allies in the U.S. Government.
Patton stated: “They are trying to do two things: first, implement communism, and second, see that all businessmen of German ancestry and non-Jewish antecedents are thrown out of their jobs. They have utterly lost the Anglo-Saxon conception of justice and feel that a man can be kicked out because somebody else says he is a Nazi. They were evidently quite shocked when I told them I would kick nobody out without the successful proof of guilt before a court of law . . .”
I weighed in on the General Patton case here:
Thomas Merton, a very intelligent man who had the will to speak out against the Zio-fascist American state….and as he was articulate, like Pound, his fate was sealed. He was killed by an electric fan….and if you believe that one…..
Great article. Just a couple minor corrections. Drew Pearson was no shabbos goy – he was as Jewish as Moses. His own mother-in-law publicly denounced him as an ADL agent.
Lyndon Johnson was Jewish as well. Most will have a hard time believing that this Texas hillbilly was a Jew, but never the less he was. Remember, his first public appearance after the assassination of JFK was the dedication of a synagogue in Austin – the closest he dared come to a public celebration.
I found the above, painstaking analysis of the Forrestal (((killing))) very interesting.
When he was “committed” against his wishes, Forrestal was a private citizen and no longer a high government official. By what authority did the rouge government element take him to Bethesda?
The account from DC Dave (Martin): Henry was Forrestal’s brother.
Henry Forrestal tried several times to see his brother in the hospital but was refused visiting rights by both Dr. Raines and [acting hospital commandant] Captain [B. W.] Hogan. He finally managed to see his brother briefly after he had informed Hogan that he intended to go to the newspapers and after he had threatened legal action against the hospital.
Henry Forrestal told this writer that when he was finally allowed to see his brother, he found James “acting and talking as sanely and intelligently as any man I’ve ever known.”
i read the entire six-part analysis some years ago, and it makes a good, albeit circumstantial case that he was murdered on account of his Israel position.
Do you recommend reading Forrestal’s personal diaries?
I didn’t read it, but others have highlighted some key parts. Might be worth reading the last 15 months of his life.
Read Archibald Ramsay’s “The Nameless War”. I have a discussion video on it and the book pdf link here. Will blow your mind on hidden, suppressed history.
Last section of this highly recommended article is classic as it shows the whole Jewish disinformation campaign of citing, quoting and reinforcing each other in their books and memoirs over the decades. This is why the 800 lb gorilla is critical to the conversation.