Pro-Antifa Teacher is Among Many in California’s School System Who Are Trying to Radicalize Children

I‘ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. California is a cesspool of bureaucracy, hypocrisy, Democrat-machine politics, oppressive taxes, ego-maniacal leftist-elite ideology, wealth disparity, entitlement mentality, eternal childhood syndrome, corrupt unions, corporate capture, pedophiles, sexual degeneracy, drugs, cultural rot, environmental terrorism, globalism, satanic worship and weaponized migration.

Take all those things, roll ’em into a dirty, furry little ball, and you have one Gabriel Gipe, a narcissistic hipster scumbag high school teacher in Natomas School District just outside of Sacramento.

Gipe’s classroom curriculum includes indoctrination of students into Marxist ideology and radicalization through incentivization. In other words, to get a good grade in Mr. Gipe’s class, you have to participate in fringe extracurricular events, such as antifa domestic terror attacks, political demonstrations and other activities that are no doubt organized by the Sacramento Party for Socialism and Liberation of which he is certainly a member.

“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries … Scare the f*ck out of them,” Gipe said with a chuckle in a Project Veritas hidden video.

“I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about that — he said it made him feel uncomfortable. Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to,” said Gipe, who teaches AP government to high school seniors.

Project Veritas noted the public-school teacher went on to suggest that a viable solution for society’s problems is a violent overthrow of the U.S. Government. Gipe also talks about how his political action activities including crashing right-wing rallies.

The announcement that this hipster doofus was outed by Project Veritas made national news. But the follow-on coverage seemed to universally neglect an important statement Gipe made: “There are three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with — and they’re rad. They’re great people. They’re definitely on the same page.”

The names of those Marxist teachers at the high school haven’t been publicly revealed, but we recall another public school teacher like Gipe who emerged several years back, spouting similar rhetoric and using identical tactics.

Meet Yvette Felarca

In 2018, a Sacramento superior court judge decided that Yvette Felarca, who’s the leader of a violent open-borders national antifa group called BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), and fellow BAMN members Michael Williams and Poririo Paz would face felony assault charges for attacking pro-nationalist demonstrators during their legal and permitted rally on June 26, 2016, near the steps of the California State Capitol.

Whatever their politics or beliefs, the Traditionalist Worker Party and Golden State Skinheads (GSS) had a right to rally. Their intent, they said, was a peaceful gathering but added that they expected violence and came prepared to defend themselves.

Antifa have the right to counter-protest peacefully — but peaceful resistance is not what the group is about. They do not honor American democratic values, such as freedom of speech and the right to protest. They abuse it. Their goal is to suppress the freedoms of others through intimidation and violence. So when antifas/BAMN got word of the “neo-Nazi” gathering Sacramento, they called on their comrades to “shut it down.”

On the fateful day, reports indicate that only about 30 TradWorkers showed up and 16 GSS. Around 11 a.m., BAMN members, about 50 in all, harassed and even attacked random white men they found in the park, including a KRCA news cameraman, a bicyclist and people just passing through.

KCRA reporter caught in the protest violence

Then at around noon, reports claim around 300 antifa members — some clad in black and wielding rocks, pipes, bats, bricks, knives, fireworks and sticks — stormed the park. Despite an estimated 100 police on duty in the area, a violent skirmish ensued.

Violence Erupts Between Anti Fascists and Neo Nazis at Sacramento Capitol

Ten people were sent to the hospital for stab wounds, two of which were critical. Among the injured, nine were antifa/BAMN and one was a Trad/GSS. Nonetheless, Yvette — who also goes by the name “Yvonne” — was happy with results.

The following Monday, Felarca returned to work as a teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School within Berkeley Unified School District. But after videos emerged in the news and online that showed 47-year-old Felarca physically attacking people and espousing Trotskyite rhetoric, the school district was inundated with complaint letters, emails and a 500-signature petition demanding her termination.

Three months later, in September 2016, the district finally put her on fully paid administrative leave pending an investigation into “concerns [Felarca] may have engaged in inappropriate conduct.” The letter informing Felarca of her suspension states her leave “[was] not intended to be disciplinary.”

The following month, Felarca filed a lawsuit against the district for — ironically enough — violating her rights to free speech and to protest.

Felarca, a member of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, returned to her teaching position in November 2016, at which time she was presented with a “Notice of Unprofessional Conduct.”

On Feb. 1, 2017, Felarca received national attention after BAMN and antifas waged a riot on the campus of UC Berkeley in protest of a speaking event by Milo Yiannopoulos. They caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Raw footage from protest of Milo Yiannopoulos’ event at UC Berkeley

Two days later, Felarca gave this interview to a local news channel in which she defended her group’s violence at Berkeley as a means to stop Milo from speaking there and called for even greater militant resistance from the left. While Winter Watch can sympathize with those who want to resist Milo, it doesn’t condone beating ATM machines with a stick, breaking shop windows and bloodying the faces of bystanders as a way to go about it.

“No Regrets” Organizer calls for more militant protests

She then doubled down by going on national news via Tucker Carlson’s show. Tucker was unable to get her recognize her hypocrisy or describe to what lengths her group was willing go to stifle “fascism.” He did, however, get her to demonstrate that she really has no idea who Milo is or what he’s about. All she knew was that he was associated with Breitbart, which is associated with Steve Bannon, who was associated with Trump. She incorrectly projects what she believes to be Trump’s values onto Milo. Laughably, she called Milo a racist anti-Semitic homophobe when if fact he’s a pro-Zionist/Jewish homosexual with a black boyfriend.

Berkeley riots backer proud of shutting down ‘fascist’ Milo

In July and more than a year after the capitol riot, Sacramento’s district attorney had Felarca arrested on three felony charges: assault, participating in a riot and inciting a riot. She was released on bail and continued her antifa activities.

On Sept. 26 during a free speech event in Berkeley that turned violent, she was arrested again, this time on suspicion of battery and for resisting arrest.

Yvette Felarca Arrested At Berkeley For The Second Time While On Bond

Ten days later, news broke that since 2009 Felarca had numerous fire-worthy offenses while a teacher, including recruiting students to participate in protests, court documents revealed.

[Felarca] “repeatedly solicited students to participate in protests against the proposed charter school in the District” and was issued a formal reprimand for her “improper involvement of children in this matter.” In 2011, the notice says, Felarca promised parents and students a trip to a rally at UC-Berkeley before obtaining permission from the principal to take them. The principal ultimately denied Felarca permission, because “it was an opportunity for [Felarca] to indoctrinate students and use them to support [her] own political agenda.” Felarca acted “unprofessionally toward [the principal] when she denied [her] permission.” Felarca was issued another formal letter of reprimand in June 2012 for an unauthorized after-school trip where she left a student behind and later claimed he “wandered off,” according to the notice, which goes on to document numerous instances of “abuse of leave” over the years, during which time Felarca lied about sick and personal leave to attend political rallies.

Her November 2016 reprimand notice (revealed through court documents) states that the district interviewed eight of Felarca’s students who said she used class time to talk about protests she was planning to attend, asked students to raise their hands if they wanted to go with her, took down their names and told them she’d be contacting their parents for permission. Several students reported that they had gone to protests with her and that she drove them in her car on the weekends.

Last November, Felarca’s attorney Shanta Driver, who is also the national chairwoman of BAMN, tried to get the Sacramento charges dropped, claiming it was a “witch hunt,” calling BAMN’s actions “peaceful” protest and invoking images of Charlottesville. The judge on May 4 said he didn’t buy her argument.

Where Are They Today?

With both Gipe and Felarca, parents demanded that the school board fire the teachers for trying to brainwash and recruit their children. So where are they now?

Gipe’s school district on Wednesday announced that he has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Project Veritas reports, and the districts intends to terminate his employment. Intrepid investigative reporter James O’Keefe notes in his video announcing the good news that his viewers don’t seem to believe that Gipe will really get fired.

There’s valid cause for doubt.

For all the criminal charges Felarca faced, she ultimately received nothing more than probation. And she retained her job as an English teacher at the very same Berkeley junior high school.

We discovered that Felarca appeared in a story in March in which she complained that she shouldn’t have to get a Covid-19 vaccination because she has a medical exemption. She’s special. She also stated that schools should not reopen until every child has been vaxxed. Jabs for thee, not for low life me.

You cannot make this shit up.