FBI Agent Investigating Pedophile Ring Is Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai | 3 September 2021

NEWS PUNCH — An FBI agent who oversaw an investigation into a massive pedophile ring was arrested recently for child sex crimes.

Louisiana investigators found evidence that David Harris, 51, had been committing child sex crimes across three states since 2016.

Harris is being charged with one count each of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.

A court heard his case and issued an indictment in August, which referenced two victims under age 17 and sex crimes that occurred in 2016.

Harris is charged with exposing his genitals to two underage girls on multiple occasions. Harris also had an affair with the mother of one of the girls.

A statement was issued by the Louisiana State Patrol to Army Times regarding Harris’s child sex crimes:

“Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.” “Upon release from Ascension Parish Jail, Harris will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation.” […]