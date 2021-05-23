CLOWNWORLD: Church of Sweden Announces That it is ‘Trans’

Denounces feminists for trying to protect female spaces.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 18 May 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — The Church of Sweden has published an open letter signed by a long list of priests, deacons, and other church staff, proudly announcing that it is “trans.”

Whatever that means.

The Church of Sweden represents Europe’s largest Lutheran denomination and the letter was published on the Västerås diocese’s official website.

“We write to you from a church that is also trans. A church is made up of people. People are different. We have confirmees, employees, churchwardens, elected representatives, non-profits, and other parishioners who define themselves as trans people. The church also consists of trans people. Therefore, the church could be described as trans,” the letter said.

The letter then decried the fact that some feminists are trying to protect female spaces from biological men, such as female sports or changing rooms, for which they are often denounced as TERFs (trans exclusionary radical feminists) by LGBT campaigners. […]