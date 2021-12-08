Reports: Smollett Testifies CNN’s Lemon Warned Him Police Were Suspicious Over Alleged FAKE Racist Attack

Will Lemon be the next propagandist’s head to roll at CNN?

By Paul Joseph Watson | 7 December 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — Days after CNN fired Chris Cuomo for abusing his position to help feed information to his sex pest accused brother, it appears that another host, Don Lemon, could become the centre of another journalistic ethics scandal.

Reports indicate that Lemon was pinpointed by Empire star Jussie Smollett who claimed in court that he received texts from the CNN host warning him that police believed Smollett had faked his own attack in February 2019.

Smollett was indicted by a grand jury for staging a racist violent attack on himself and blaming it on Trump supporters.

Witnesses inside the courtroom revealed the details of the testimony:

Smollett testified during investigation he got a text from Don Lemon — saying CPD didn’t believe him (smollett talking fast here before an objection. Not verbatim.) — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 6, 2021

The Daily Mail reports that the details about Lemon were stricken from the record, writing “Testifying in court on Monday, Smollett, 39, claimed he had been in contact with CNN’s Don Lemon during the early stages of the CPD investigation.” […]