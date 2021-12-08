Women’s Military Marches From Around the World

China
A medical phalanx comprising more than 260 female soldiers has been undergoing arduous training at the military parade village in Beijing in preparation for the Victory Day parade.
Vietnam: Gold Medal for uniforms
Colombia
Kazakhstan
North Korea [at 0:35]
Russia
UKRAINE
United States of America
Torchy, another great article.
I know a bank of Amerika teller named “May” whom I noticed marching towards her car just like that ten years ago. They’re here.
Great compilation and punchline Torchy – now I wonder who is driving this Sabbatean cultural Marxism to destroy civilisation …
Speaking of women in uniform – this from the DPRK
• Moranbong Band – Mungyong Pass (#79 on playlist)
• Moranbong Band – Sound of horse hooves in Mt Paektu (#3 on playlist)
Great stage set and women
Pikachu Hell March
🙂
fck…does it fr me…women in uniform