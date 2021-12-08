Women’s Military Marches From Around the World

News Ticker

December 8, 2021

China

A medical phalanx comprising more than 260 female soldiers has been undergoing arduous training at the military parade village in Beijing in preparation for the Victory Day parade.

Vietnam: Gold Medal for uniforms

Colombia

Kazakhstan

North Korea [at 0:35]

Russia

UKRAINE

United States of America

Russian vs American Army Recruitment Videos

  2. I know a bank of Amerika teller named “May” whom I noticed marching towards her car just like that ten years ago. They’re here.

  3. Great compilation and punchline Torchy – now I wonder who is driving this Sabbatean cultural Marxism to destroy civilisation …

    Speaking of women in uniform – this from the DPRK

    • Moranbong Band – Mungyong Pass (#79 on playlist)

    • Moranbong Band – Sound of horse hooves in Mt Paektu (#3 on playlist)

