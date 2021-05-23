New Video from the Jan. 6 Shows Police Gave Protesters OK to Enter the Capitol. DOJ Hiding 14,000 Hours of Video.

19 May 2021

NEED TO KNOW — New video has been released showing Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q shaman”, inside the Capitol with Officer Keith Robishaw who told Chansely’s group they won’t stop them from entering the building. The new video directly contradicts government prosecutors who allege that Chansley: “approached Capitol Police Officer Robishaw and screamed that this was their house, and that they were there to take the Capitol, and to get Congressional leaders. Chansley, who has no criminal record, is not charged with assaulting an officer, but for trespassing and disorderly conduct. He has been incarcerated since January, denied bail awaiting trial. He has no criminal record. Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, recently gave a shocking interview and said that his client has Asperger’s and asserted that other protesters had brain damage, were retarded, and were under the “most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler’s.” […]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>