After Decades of Free Rides, Empty Suit Bill Gates is Being Thrown Under the Bus

To borrow a line from the movie “The Matrix” and take a little license with it: Morpheus says to Neo, “There’s something about the Bill Gates-Jeffrey Epstein association. You’ve known it all your life. You don’t know what it is. It’s like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad.”

After years of being a made man, benefiting from endless positive PR while spreading philantro-capitalism around pharma-crime circles, the sands have inexplicably shifted under the feet of Bill Gates. He’s been an empty suit all along, favored by hidden hands. Is he now being sacrificed to provide a distraction from increasingly dicey global vaccine outcomes and the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis, and with perhaps more in store?

One could say divorce lawyers could be behind the public shaming, but in the past Gates has always been fully protected from bad press. After all, those in the know have been aware for some time that Gates made multiple visits to the locations of Jeffrey Epstein’s teeny bobber brothels.

The press did offer some cover for Gates with a recent story. “Ex-staffers say” that Gates allegedly thought Epstein could influence the Nobel committee to award him their Peace Prize. According to Daily Mail, Gates attended a 2013 meeting in Strasbourg with Jeffrey Epstein at the home of the then chairman of Norway’s Nobel Committee.

Epstein had pitched an investment fund to The Gates Foundation. At the time, he’d already been in prison for soliciting a child prostitute.

Gates stated that “Epstein never donated any money to anything that I know about.”

Apparently, the go-between for Gates and Epstein was a former adviser to Gates, Harvard medical school graduate Boris Nikolic, who was “mysteriously named a backup executor in Epstein’s last will and testament.” You can’t make this stuff up.

Here is Boris Nikolic on the far right along with the rest of the posse in happier days. The source of photo is The New York Times. It is revealing that the Epstein-Maxwell kompromat crew usually photographed their meetings.

These motives are ludicrous and cartoon worldish on their face. It’s a very weak attempt to create a backstory. Gates and his spokespeople had vehemently denied that he and the financier, who supposedly died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of dozens of minors, were ever friends or had any kind of business relationship. Apparently, when he made these falsehoods, Gates thought he was still a indispensable cog in a Sistema that would protect him.

Read: Out the Back Door? Questioning the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

But once word went out that Bill and Melinda Gates decided to divorce, it didn’t take long for dirt to begin to air. Sources reported in the mainstream media suggest Melinda was extremely uncomfortable with meetings that took place between her husband and then-convicted pederast and pimp Epstein.

Apparently, Bill met with Epstein several other times, starting in 2011, to get him to donate to a charitable fund. That was three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a young girl. Gates also allegedly flew to Palm Beach on the Lolita Express, the late pedophile’s private jet and infamous sex plane, on at least one occasion back in 2013.

“Gates’ friendship with Epstein — who for years was accused of molesting scores of underage girls — still haunts Melinda, according to friends of the couple who spoke to The Daily Beast this week in light of the pair’s divorce announcement, which had been weeks in the making,” the rag reported.

Perhaps the fact that Gates liked to chase skirts extra-martially (and before his marriage) entered into the equation and indeed was a requirement for his full entry into the Crime Syndicate. Gates also had a habit of incessantly barking like a trained seal about “conspiracy theorists.” Call me one if you insist, but one of our theories is that the Satanic controllers avoid straight arrows like the plague.

A 2019 Quartz article revealed stories from multiple women who had experienced sexual harassment at the Microsoft organization. His name will be added to a slew of others caught in the Epstein-Maxwell kompromat.

Now, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Friday confirms the “controversies” surrounding the behavior of the company’s billionaire cofounder Bill Gates for the first time.

Microsoft board members opened an investigation into Gates two years ago after an employee said she had a sexual relationship with the married billionaire in 2000 that spanned years, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Several unnamed Microsoft employees told The New York Times that Gates’ behavior made them feel uncomfortable at work.

One who dug deep into the controversial figure’s private life was his biographer, James Wallace, who collected enough information to write two books about him in the 1990s, uncovering “lurid details about Gates’ sexually debauched life when he was single.”

His follies were well known among his contacts, but newspapers avoided reporting on the wildness of his behavior in exchange for permission to write about his technological advances.

The mammoth parties he would “host at his Seattle home, for which Gates would visit one of Seattle’s all-nude nightclubs and hire dancers to come to his house and swim naked with his friends in his indoor pool,” Wallace wrote, as quoted in The New York Post.

It is also related that Gates continued his licentious life even after meeting Melinda, née French.

A motive and theory for revealing the hidden truth now about Bill Gates? In a nutshell, good cop/bad cop.

The Sistema is trying to separate the Bill and Melinda public images, with Bill being the “enemy of humanity,” as he is more burdened with his controversial actions as the producer of the controversial vaccines and the heavy relationship with the teeny bobber pool party pimp Epstein jet set.

This also reinforces the prevailing #MeToo neuro-linguistic programming generalized zeitgeist about men being predatory dogs (of alleged unwilling women) who can’t keep it in their pants.

Meanwhile, the maligned Melinda would “clean up” her image. She would now stand out as an exemplary wife and mother, drop the worst of the capitalist aspect from the greedy, evil philanthro-capitalismo. Who knows what cynical tax benefits will be buried in the divorce settlement. The two have made billions more directly from the scamdemic and financial bubble-blowing.

Melinda will have ample capital to go a separate “high road” and would emerge as one of the most powerful women in the world. She can continue the jab (p)harma programs without Bill’s baggage.

As long as he can dispense with any of the more serious under-aged girl allegations, Bill can then retire into the sunset to live whatever lifestyle of debauchery he chooses, and without — as his running buddy Epstein put it — the “toxic” scrutiny of a wife checking up on him.

In today’s hyper-tolerant culture, he can then make a full transition from nerd to a jet-set icon, appearing at swank clubs, wearing gold chains and a hot woman in each arm. What’s not to like about that?

If it turns out he was hanging with and banging underaged girls, he can then join with Epstein’s pal Alan Dershowitz to be a leading spokesman for changing the age of consent to 14 or younger. The pajama people won’t bat an eye.