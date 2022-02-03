Thomas Edison Exposed Central Banking Scam in 1921

2 February 2022

HENRY MAKOW — In a New York Times interview Dec. 6, 1921, Thomas Edison advocated financing the proposed Muscles Shoals Dam by “issuing currency instead of debt (bonds.) They are identical promises to pay, but currency does not incur debt or interest.”

Thus Edison exposed the whole central banking fraud which holds humanity in bondage.

I wrote this in 2018

“Politicians, corporations, professors all shill for the central banking cartel which produces the medium of exchange (currency, credit) as a debt to itself. (Governments are perfectly capable of doing this debt-and-interest-free.) The bankers must enslave humanity in a world police state (globalism) in order to protect this racket.”

(2020) Covid 19

from November 27, 2018

” Mr. Edison reiterated his belief … that if only the currency method is tried in raising money for public improvements, the country will never go back to the bond method.

Now, as to paper money, so-called, everyone knows that paper money is the money of civilized people. The higher you go in civilization the less actual money you see. It is all bills and checks. What are bills and checks? Mere promises and orders. What are they based on? Principally on two sources – human energy and the productive earth. Humanity and the soil – they are the only real basis of money.

“… There is just one rule for money, and that is, to have enough to carry all the legitimate trade that is waiting to move. Too little or too much are both bad. But enough to move trade, enough to prevent stagnation on the one hand and not enough to permit speculation on the other hand, is the proper ratio. […]