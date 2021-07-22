Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ with Giuseppe Vafanculo and James Fetzer

Russ rejoins the brain trust of Giuseppe Vafanculo and the legendary James Fetzer to peal back more of the onion. We look into more clues by describing who and what the Neo-Stasi are that has captured so many institutions. I think this show is really hitting it’s stride. The second hour call in segment was especially good in this show.

Russ layed out the scene by looking at the Kay Griggs interviews from two decades ago. Today the trio believes she was very much directly over the culprits and how they operated.

We discussed Obama’s purge of top ranked military a decade ago. The foul fruits of that negative selection is now being felt. We also look into a kakistocracy revealing court suit involving the counter-extremist FBI posse in Las Vegas. The dossier concerning the infestation of the UN by pedos and rapists was looked at. An recent incident at a London library we dub the “Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey shitstorm” was examined for more clues about the blatant cultural hijacking.

That’s just the beginning- but reference posts follow:

Neo-Stasi Operatives are Rapidly Taking Control of America

Ex-Wife of Highly Ranked Colonel Unveils the Deep State and Crime Syndicate: The Kay Griggs Interviews

London Library Forced to Apologize for Hiring Man in Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey Costume for Children’s Literacy Event

“Report Finds UN Employs 3,300 Pedophiles, Responsible for 60,000 Rapes in Last 10 Years

The FBI Declassifies Files on The Finders and McMartin Pre-school Child Trafficking Cases

