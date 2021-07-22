Psaki: If You Post Misinformation Online, You Should be Banned from All Social Media Platforms

16 July 2021

THE DAILY WIRE — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that users “shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others” if they post “misinformation online.”

Psaki made the remark when asked by a reporter about the administration’s efforts to push tech companies to crack down on what the Biden administration claims is online “misinformation.” Psaki also said that the administration also contacts media companies when they have a problem with something that media companies are reporting.

“So a couple of the steps that we have, you know, that could be constructive for the public health of the country are providing for Facebook or other platforms to measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform, and the audience its reaching, also with the public, with all of you, to create robust enforcement strategies that bridge their properties and provide transparency about rules. You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others, if you, for providing misinformation out there,” she said. “Taking faster action against harmful posts, as you all know, information travels quite quickly.” […]