1000s infected after vaccination at dutch festival

14 July 2021

DUTCH NEWS — Around 1,000 visitors to a festival in Utrecht held over the first weekend in July are now known to have picked up coronavirus there.

In total, 20,000 people attended the Verknipt outdoor festival and the infections were spread over both days, according to local health board figures. The festival was a ‘test for entry’ event, meaning visitors were admitted if they could show a QR code which showed they had either been vaccinated, had a negative coronavirus test or had recently had the disease.

It is the first time so many infections have been traced back to a single event and more cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, a health board spokesman said.

Utrecht’s mayor Sharon Dijksma, who attended the event herself, had described the presence of so many people without masks and social distancing as ‘special and a little tense’ on social media. […]