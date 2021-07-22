‘Stunning Numbers’ — Record Number of Americans Died from Drug Overdoses During Pandemic, Driven by Fentanyl

By Tyler Durden | 15 July 2021

ZERO HEDGE — The CDC released data on drug overdose deaths Wednesday, and the organization found that the total for 2020 soared 30% to a record 93,331 in the virus pandemic year of 2020 than the prior year.

About 93,331 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, per the CDC data. That’s compared with 72,000 from 2019, the previous record high, the CDC reports.

“That is a stunning number even for those of us who have tracked this issue,” Brendan Saloner, associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Wall Street Journal. “Our public health tools have not kept pace with the urgency of the crisis.”

Soaring overdose and COVID deaths helped drag down the average US life expectancy to 77.8 years in 2020, down from 78.8 years in 2019 to levels not seen since 2006.

Even before the pandemic, the country struggled with its worst drug crisis ever as Mexican cartels continued to push synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, over the southern borders and into American metro areas. […]