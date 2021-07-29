DHS Training Course: Prepare for Mass Public Quarantine of Unvaccinated Rural Americans

By Marc Salvo | 12 July 2021

SHTF PLAN — The Department of Homeland Security has a training course available to law enforcement, health care workers, and other government employees that will detail how to prepare and execute a mass public quarantine of the unvaccinated in rural areas of the United States.

If you are still stuck in the left vs. right paradigm lie, now is the time to figure it out. We are slaves and always have been. The illusion of freedom is gone and those law enFORCErs are going to do the master’s bidding. This training is a horrifying look into our upcoming dystopian future if we cannot open our eyes to reality.

A Department of Homeland Security training program has provided a model for the federal government and its armed enforcers to normalize mass public quarantine measures despite the fact infections and deaths are dropping in the U.S. A website by the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC), a training provider for the Department of Homeland Security, outlines how to begin rounding up unvaccinated American citizens for mass quarantine centers.

This 8.0-hour, instructor-led course is designed to provide the knowledge necessary to begin planning for situations requiring the isolation and quarantine (I&Q) of a large portion of a local, rural population. This training will provide public- and private-sector emergency managers, community policymakers, public health, and public safety personnel with the general knowledge necessary to begin planning for situations requiring the isolation and quarantine of a large portion of a local, rural population. A rural community’s ability to collectively respond to an emergency requiring isolation and quarantine is not only essential to minimizing the negative impacts to the community at risk, but also to minimizing the long-term negative economic and health effects on the American public as a whole. –RDPC

Do you still think those badged enforcers who literally keep the masters and ruling class protected by enforcing their will are on our side? We had better wake up and we had better do so quickly. If you still think somehow the government (including their hired thugs, the police) are on our side, the delusion may be permanent at this point, and to your own detriment. This program is supported by DHA and FEMA. It’s time to open your eyes. […]