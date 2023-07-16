Robert Mueller: Crime Syndicate Operative Extraordinaire

When you consider Robert Mueller’s background as a cover-up agent, it’s quite astonishing that any serious person would think that real truth will emerge with him as “special counsel” overseeing the investigations into the dismissal of James Comey and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. The only real question is who will he frame or throw under the bus, and how many billable hours will be awarded to cronies.

As a reminder, Mueller was director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, making him the longest-serving head of the bureau since J. Edgar Hoover. He officially became the FBI director on Sept. 4 of 2001, just one week before the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Speaking of Mueller in his new role as special counsel, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) said, “Former director Mueller is exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) stated, “Bob was a fine U.S. attorney, a great FBI director, and there’s no better person who could be asked to perform this function.”

Winter Watch submits that this is a mechanism to engage in a game of MAD (mutual assured destruction) with the Russians. Russian intelligence has a pretty good handle on where the skeletons and 24/7 lies are buried in the Crime Syndicate-ridden American system both since and before 9/11. What keeps MAD in place is that Russian skeletons are also known, as there is Crime Syndicate influence in that country as well. Therefore, this election-meddling backstory is run as interference and glue to keep Russia in check and within the MAD chess game. It’s also used as cover and a faux dialectic distraction and drama narrative for the Crime Syndicate apparatus.

Winter Watch holds that Mueller’s role in the takedown of Trump operation will be secondary at most. He functions more as a “whowoudaknod” bungler, cover up and misdirection agent than a king-maker or king-remover. He also sat on his hands as the election process in the US was totally ruined and corrupted. And post- George Floyd looting and rioting, what is that to Robert Mueller.

Curiously (and revealingly) before becoming FBI director, Mueller specialized in corruption, white collar crime, financial fraud, terrorism as well as narcotics conspiracies and international money laundering. In other words he was on the front row of law enforcement interaction with the Crime Syndicate.

One would think Mueller would have considerable institutional knowledge about who the real bad guys are. His major busts, however, seem to be those of convenience for Imperium Americana, such as Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who got out of line and too greedy in the drug trafficking biz. He was instrumental in the PanAm Flight 103 (Lockerbie bombing) case, which framed Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi. His FBI was involved in nearly every false flag and staged deception during his tenue.

Mueller was also the senior Justice Department official who ran the criminal division from 1990-1993, when the BCCI scandal was being investigated. Conceived in Karachi and financed in Abu Dhabi, the conspiracy reached into the world’s Western capitals and perhaps the U.N. under the protection of high-paid lobbyists and spooks. The BCCI scandal involved the laundering of drug money, the illicit financing of terrorism and of arms to Iraq, the easy purchase of respectability and the corruption of the world banking system. Mueller mostly slept through it all.

Earlier in his career as U.S. attorney, he abetted the star chamber cover ups in Waco, Ruby Ridge and the Oklahoma City bombing by changing rules of evidence so that the FBI did not have to share as much with defense counsel in those cases.

Coleen Rowley was a former FBI special agent and division counsel turned whistle blower in 2002. Though Mueller is widely described as being of impeccable character by the usual suspects, Rowley said: “The truth is that Robert Mueller (and James Comey as deputy attorney general) presided over a 9/11 cover up.” [See New York Times op-ed on day of Comey’s confirmation hearing.] – good link. She observed, “When you had the lead up to the Iraq War … Mueller and, of course, the CIA and all the other directors, saluted smartly and went along with what Bush wanted, which was to gin up the intelligence to make a pretext for the Iraq War.”

Rowley also noted that Mueller and his sidekick Comey presided over “the ‘post 9-11 round-up’ of innocent Muslim immigrants, the anthrax investigation fiasco. He helped implement a form of martial law. This was made possible via secret OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] memos written by John Yoo — predicated upon Yoo’s theories of absolute ‘war presidency’ powers that the Bush administration was making Attorney General John Ashcroft sign off on.”

Mueller’s pedigree in the Kakistocracy Crime Syndicate goes deep. In 1969 he was aide-de-camp for the US Military Assistance Command, (MACV) Vietnam. MACV- civilian pacification program called Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS). This is also known as the Phoenix Program.

Robert Mueller’s CIA Boss in Vietnam, Director Bill Colby, told a Congressional subcommittee CORDS engaged in kidnapping, torture, and murder. Colby told Congress the program killed 20,587 people.

CIA/KKK Asset Earle Cabell (Bob Mueller’s Grand Uncle-in-Law- Ann Cabell) mayor of Dallas oversaw arrangements for JFK’s trip and motorcade- took him through Dealey Plaza, a route that violated almost all standard rules for presidential safety

Mueller and Comey are masters of the “just a coincidence” and incompetence school of explaining events. Yes, it was because of errors and incompetence. Nothing to see here, move along. Then, as with all Syndicate hacks who fall down on the job or affect oppressive outcomes for the citizenry, these bad actors are promoted.