WATCH: Nickelodeon Releases Video of Creepy Drag Queen Pushing the Black Power Fist and Trans Flag to Kids

June 15, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture, Media, US News 0

By Cassandra Fairbanks | 8 June 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — Nickelodeon facing backlash after releasing a video of a creepy drag queen singing about Pride in front of a trans-flag.

The video also prominently features the black power fist.

The clip was posted to TikTok. It is currently unclear if they intend to air it on the network as well.

Of course, with this one, Nickelodeon went too far for many parents, one of whom asked “is this the slippery slope I was told not to worry about?”

“Baby blue, pink, white represent transgender people,” the purple haired drag queen sings. “And black and brown represent the queer and trans people of color.”

The video then cuts to a black power fist.

The children’s network has been openly pushing their Communist agenda for some time, but have amped up the boldness of their programming in recent months. […]

