Gab CEO Claims Ben Shapiro’s Popularity on Facebook Is ‘Controlled Opposition’

By Ewan Palmer | 14 June 2021

NEWSWEEK — The CEO of “free speech” social network Gab has claimed that the reason conservative commentator Ben Shapiro frequently has some the biggest engagement on Facebook is due to “controlled opposition.”

Andrew Torba, who founded the controversial platform frequently used by neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and far-right figures banned from other social media sites, made the claim while sharing a National File article on Saturday.

The article notes that Shapiro is constantly among the top performing figures when it comes to Facebook engagement ranked by total interactions in the U.S.

According to the Twitter account Facebook Top 10, which uses date form CrowdTangle, Shapiro has had at least one post in Facebook’s top 10 link posts every day since April 10.

The latest rankings posted on June 11 shows that Shapiro’s links were among six of the ten best performing on Facebook, with Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, and Dan Rather making up the remaining four posts. […]

