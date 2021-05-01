Michigan Gov. Whitmer lied about travels before Florida trip revealed: ‘I was here in town the whole time’

Michigan Gov. Whitmer claimed her last trip ‘was to Israel’
By Houston Keene | 22 April 2021
FOX NEWS — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lied about not traveling out of state in a podcast interview last week, saying she was “here in town the whole time.”
Whitmer admitted earlier this week that she traveled to Florida in March, despite cautioning Michigan residents against traveling out of state.
Last week, Whitmer joined the Michigan publication MIRS on their podcast, where she was asked by reporter Kyle Melinn if she was able to take any days off for spring break or over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer, a Democrat, responded that she was “here in town the whole time” during spring break and that the last trip she had taken “was to Israel” on official business.
Ted Goodman, the communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, blasted Whitmer for her travels, saying the problem wasn’t that the governor visited her dad but rather “that she lied about it.” […]
>Is she a member of the tribe?
Not that I know of — but given the importance of Jewish money, when an American politician goes to Israel, even on ‘official business’, it’s more a pilgrimage than a trip.
>lied about not traveling out of state
Since the trip to FL was quite recent, it seems she did ‘lie’, i.e. she knowingly said something false, something that could easily be verified as false — why? — just to avoid being exposed as a hypocrite?
Her “last trip” was to Israel? How interesting. Is she a member of the tribe? The governor of my state is a member of the tribe, as was his fellow medical officer; and he was one of the 5 governors who was responsible for all the nursing home deaths in my state by packing them with covid19 patients due to the inability of (empty) hospitals to handle the “overflow”. Our governor’s medical officer, however, made sure to remove “her” own mother from a nursing home ahead of time. Rules for thee and not for me (God’s chosen people)?