Michigan Gov. Whitmer lied about travels before Florida trip revealed: ‘I was here in town the whole time’

Michigan Gov. Whitmer claimed her last trip ‘was to Israel’

By Houston Keene | 22 April 2021

FOX NEWS — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lied about not traveling out of state in a podcast interview last week, saying she was “here in town the whole time.”

Whitmer admitted earlier this week that she traveled to Florida in March, despite cautioning Michigan residents against traveling out of state.

Last week, Whitmer joined the Michigan publication MIRS on their podcast, where she was asked by reporter Kyle Melinn if she was able to take any days off for spring break or over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer, a Democrat, responded that she was “here in town the whole time” during spring break and that the last trip she had taken “was to Israel” on official business.

Ted Goodman, the communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, blasted Whitmer for her travels, saying the problem wasn’t that the governor visited her dad but rather “that she lied about it.” […]