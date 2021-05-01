America Runs Low on Chicken. Blame Surging Demand and Labor Shortages

By Tyler Durden | 30 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — By now, Americans are pretty used to living in a third-world country where supply chain disruptions have produced soaring prices for certain foods or even created shortages. It seems like every week, another company is complaining about surging prices for raw materials or shortages. So far, consumers have yet to lash out, but the next nationwide shortage materializing could do just that.

Bloomberg reports a massive chicken shortage could be developing as fast-food chains have already reported shortages. KFC says it’s struggling to keep up with soaring demand as supplies are tightening. At 750 Bojangles locations, the chain is suffering a “system-wide shortage” of chicken.

The most popular meat in the US was broiler chicken, at about 96.4 pounds per capita in 2020. So any shortage and or price surge would easily upset tens of millions of Americans. […]