Is Diversity a Root Cause of Dual Loyalty?

Our Founding Fathers, too, were ever alert to the dangers of dual loyalty.

By Patrick J. Buchanan | 14 March 2019

PATRICK J. BUCHANAN — “We can’t be divided by race, religion, by tribe. We’re defined by those enduring principles in the Constitution, even though we don’t necessarily all know them.”

So Joe Biden told the firefighters union this week.

But does Joe really believe that? Or does that not sound more like a plea, a wistful hope, rather than a deep conviction?

For Biden surely had in mind the debate that exploded last week in the House Democratic caucus on how to punish Somali-American and Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for raising the specter of dual loyalty. […]