Russ Winter Joins the ‘Operation Scorpio’ Brain Trust to Discuss the Coming Long Hot Summer and Rule by Evil (Ponerology)

You can pick this call up at hour one [01:06:00] here.

The trio — Giuseppe Vafanculo, Dave Scorpio and Russ Winter — make observations about what’s ahead this summer; namely, western drought and cyber-attacks. The controlling psychopaths have unleashed a vicious cycle of high inflation and high food costs.

The Kakistocracy has literally thrown the threat of cyber-attacks into our faces. Losing power or water in a 100-degree heatwave will test the resolve of the normies and pajama people. Unfortunately, per their thinly veiled practice, the Crime Syndicate psychopaths will pin this on boogeymen (aka “Russians” or “white supremacists”).

They have a vital conversation about the nature of ponerology or rule by evil psychopaths. This is based on the book “Political Ponerology” by Dr. Andrew Łobaczewski. The post referenced is “Political Ponerology: A Psychological Anatomy of Evil, Politics and Public Trauma.”