Who were the Jews pardoned by Trump in his final days in office?

The full list of Jews pardoned by Trump.

20 January 2021

JERUSALEM POST — In his final day in office, outgoing President Donald Trump has pardoned many prominent Jews convicted of a myriad of crimes.

Among some of the Jewish convicted criminals to be pardoned by Trump include:

AVIEM SELLA

Sella ,75, is an Israeli citizen who was indicted in 1986 for espionage in relation to the Jonathan Pollard case. Mr. Sella’s request for clemency was supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Miriam Adelson.

ELLIOTT BROIDY

Broidy, a major Republican Party fundraiser, pleaded guilty in October to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, admitting to accepting money to secretly lobby the Trump administration for Chinese and Malaysian interests. Broidy held finance posts in Trump’s 2016 campaign and on his inaugural committee.

Prosecutors alleged Broidy received millions of dollars in payments from an unnamed foreign national to try to arrange the end of a US investigation into billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB, a Malaysian government investment fund. […]