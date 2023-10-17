The Formation of Reuter-Havas-Wolff News Monopoly and Cartel

Typical of hidden history is the pedigree of the news wire cartels such as Reuters, which always seem to have a certain tribe, made-man ties.

In 1849, Paul Julius Reuter (1816-1899) — born Israel Beer Josaphat — founded his infant news agency. He worked at a book-publishing firm in Berlin and was involved in distributing radical pamphlets at the beginning of the Revolutions in 1848. Born in Kassel, Germany, he came from what Winter Watch in numerous posts has referred to as the Hesse and Rhineland cesspool.

Reuter should be classed as an innovator who organized the new telegraphic industry and created a news empire. He was also a cartelist who mysteriously received timely financial backing, which was the operating business model of the imperialist Anglo-Victorian era. This is little different from present-day cartelists like Zuckerburg and Gates.

In 1850, Reuter secured the Rothschild banking house in London as his primary client for a new service he was developing to speed information across Europe with the latest telegraph technology. Within months, minion Reuter had moved to London and set up in offices only two minutes from St. Swithin’s Lane. N.M. Rothschild & Sons became early and effective patrons of Reuter’s telegraph, using it to send coded messages to and from their agents, intelligence networks and counterparties around the world.

The “German” Reuter moved to London with his family and soon became a naturalized British citizen. On Oct. 10, 1851, he established a telegraph office at the Royal Exchange Buildings, near the London stock exchange. From this location, he transmitted stock market quotes between London and Paris.

In June 1851, when the Dover-Calais cable was laid, together with Werner Siemens (1816–1892) and, with chief editor, also from Havas days, Sigmund Englaender, Reuters opened his Telegraphic Office, later to be called Continental Telegraph, Mr. Reuter’s Office and, from 1865, Reuter’s Telegram Company, Ltd. ( RTC ). At first, limited to the dispatch of commercial telegrams, Reuter’s agency soon added news, serving clients and newspapers on the Continent, the provincial press and, by 1858, the London daily newspapers, including the Times.

In 1858, he convinced the London Times and several other English papers to subscribe to his service and publish his news dispatches. Soon, his news agency, known as Reuters, became indispensable to the British press. In time Reuters came to pick and choose what became newsworthy and legitimate. It was a primary capitalist tool.

Reuter also received Rothshild financing to lay his own telegraph cables across the North Sea to reach Germany and France. In 1869, three years after the laying of the first transatlantic cable, Reuter laid his own undersea cable connecting Brest and Duxbury, Massachusetts. By 1872, the agency reached the Far East and, in 1874, it expanded into South America. By the 1870s, Reuters, Ltd. had established itself as the leading international news agency,

Curiously, both Reuters and the Jewish news wire cartelist Bernard Wolff (1811-1879) started out earning their spurs working under fellow Jewish news and advertising kingpin Charles Havas (1783-1858) before going out on their own.

In the pre-monopoly ramp up, Reuter and Wolff first built their enterprises. All three, including Havas and Wolff (1811- 1879), were Rothshild-financed and staked. Additionally, an early iteration of the Mockingbird media emerged as the French government invested in a 47% stake in Havas.

In 1856, Havas and Reuters then signed an agreement to join efforts and exchange information about their respective domestic financial markets, passing on the results of trading sessions in their capitals to each other. Shortly thereafter, Wolff was invited to join the initiative (aka monopoly), using data from the Berlin stock exchange. Three years later, the partnership was formalized with a cooperation agreement signed by the three companies, nicknamed the Grande Alliance or Ring.

The Ring were edge players who used their superior information technology to run circles over local yokels throughout the world, especially during regularly scheduled bankster-perpetrated panics. Between 1863 and 1913, eight banking panics occurred in the money center of Manhattan. The panics in 1884, 1890, 1899, 1901 and 1908 were confined to New York and nearby cities and states. The panics in 1873, 1893 and 1907 spread throughout the nation. Regional panics also struck the midwestern states of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin in 1896; the mid-Atlantic states of Pennsylvania and Maryland in 1903; and Chicago in 1905.

Men like August Belmont (aka Issac Schoenberg) mastered Gilded Age manipulation, grifting and information/intelligence cornering.

On the occasion of the consolidation, Bernhard Wolff and Paul Julius Reuter were received in Paris by Charles-Guillaume and Auguste Havas (sons of Charles Havas and owners of the French agency since his death in 1858) on July 15, 1859. Three days later, at Havas’ headquarters at the Hôtel Bullion, the men signed an agreement, dividing Europe into exclusive areas for each agency.

Thus, Havas would be the only company to distribute Wolff and Reuters dispatches in France and its territories (whether independent countries or colonial zones). Wolff would do the same with Havas and Reuters. Reuters would do the same with dispatches from the U.K. and the immense British Empire.

In practice, by combining tariffs, operating rules — and especially exclusive territories — the agencies established a true Rothschild-controlled cartel and monopoly. Wolff was more nationalist than cosmopolitan. He allied himself with the new German Empire and lived his whole life in Berlin.

Secret “news cartel” agreements were extended from 1893, also with the Associated Press of Chicago, secured “reserved areas” of gathering and spreading news, leaving the entire British Empire to Reuters. Today, the Associated Press and Reuters monopoly provides 95% of national and international news to the six major U. S. news agencies.

In 1870, a new and more ambitious agreement would be made: the division of the entire world into exclusive zones for each agency. The allocation of the world to European agencies was not arbitrary, nor was it simply political; it specifically followed the controls of the respective national capitals on installed telecommunications infrastructure. Reuters agreed that British companies should control most of the submarine telegraph cables. Wolff’s share relied on the fact that Siemens had connected Central Europe with Russia, the Balkans, the Ottoman Empire and Persia.

It is worth noting that both The Times and The Daily Telegraph were under the ownership of monopolist Joseph Moses Levy (1812- 1888) from 1856 to 1928.

The DT was founded by Col. Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855. His paper was printed by Levy, who already owned The Times. After only one year of operation and unable to pay Levy’s print bill, the colonel was forced to sell the DT to Levy. Thus, during the most significant period in British history, in terms of Jewish propaganda, two of the major London papers, The Times (the “quality” newspaper) and the Daily Telegraph (the cheaper tabloid) were used as central “clearing houses” of information.

Typical of how news wire grifts worked, it is said that in 1872 Nasir al-Din Shah, the Shah of Iran, signed an agreement with Reuter. It was a concession, selling him all railroads, canals, most of the mines, all the government’s forests and all future industries of Iran. George Nathaniel Curzon called it “the most complete and extraordinary surrender of the entire industrial resources of a kingdom into foreign hands that has ever been dreamed of.” The Reuter concession was immediately denounced by all ranks of businessmen, clergy and nationalists of Persia, and it was quickly forced into cancellation.