‘No White Guilt’ Signs Causing Big Uproar In Montgomery County Community

By Matt Petrillo | 13 January 2021

CBS NEWS 3 PHILLY — A Montgomery County community is looking into signs that seem designed to promote racial division. The signs have just three words on them but they’re causing a big uproar in the Harleysville area.

“I saw a yard sign that said ‘no white guilt,’” one person said.

One of those “no white guilt” signs has been found near a supermarket on Main Street in Harleysville over the weekend, another at a busy intersection on Route 113, and one was found on the lawn of a home on Allentown Road.

“Honestly, it shocked me. I wasn’t quite sure what it meant. What the intention was behind it?” Arielle Bianchimano of Sellersville said.

Bianchimano posted a photo of the yard sign in a Facebook group.

“I was horrified by it,” she said.

That prompted a woman, who didn’t want her face on camera, to take action and throw some of the signs away. […]