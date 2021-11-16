Blaring automatic ‘trigger warning’ siren used in classrooms and universities sounds alarm when it detects ‘offensive’ language

By Sarah Taylor | 15 November 2021
BLAZE MEDIA — A new “trigger warning” detector called Themis is being tested in classrooms and universities, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.
What are the details?
Zinah Issa, the innovator behind Themis, recently debuted the device at Dubai Design Week and explained that she named the system after Themis — the Greek goddess of social order and justice.
The Daily Mail reported that some people are testing the device in classrooms and universities, as well as in more intimate, home-based situations.
According to the report, the device is fairly small — lamp-sized — and is intended to “moderate” unsavory or possibly offending discussion in classrooms and universities in order to “manifest political correctness” around conversation.
Issa told the Telegraph that such things as racial terms, offensive jokes, and remarks about body image trigger the device, which emits “extremely bothersome alarms” that last approximately two minutes.
“Through the use of speech recognition and sound sensors, we were able to program Themis to detect offensive terms and sentences — racial slurs, offensive jokes — through the microphone,” Issa explained. […]
This is alarming – pun intended. The article notes that “Extremely bothersome alarms last approximately two minutes, after which Themis turns off, allowing an open, understanding discussion”. If I were forced to listen to an extremely bothersome alarm for 2 minutes, I doubt I would then be open to an understanding discussion. In fact, I would have left the room by then. What are the odds that Themis not only sounds an alarm but actually records what is being said?
