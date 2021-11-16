Cotton probes for DOJ employees spilling beans on investigation into missing Ashley Biden diary

By Daniel Chaitin | 15 November 2021

WASHINGTON EXAMINER — A Republican senator demanded the Justice Department reveal all communications agency employees had with the New York Times and the White House regarding the inquiry into the disappearance of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, the youngest daughter of President Joe Biden.

Sen. Tom Cotton sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday raising concerns about the FBI raids of New York locations tied to Project Veritas, including the apartment of founder James O’Keefe, activity that the New York Times reported was connected to an investigation into the theft of the diary, pages of which were publicly disclosed in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

Among the questions listed in the letter, which sets a Nov. 19 deadline, were demands for clarity on who was in the loop on the investigation, as well as requests for information regarding the predication of search warrants and regulations with respect to freedom of the press, particularly in light of the Justice Department saying over the summer it would curtail the of seizing reporter records in leak investigations. […]