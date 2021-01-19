Germany to put people in detention centers for violating quarantine rules

By Michael Lee | 18 January 2021

WASHINGTON EXAMINER — Germans who run afoul of quarantine rules will be held in detention centers in fenced-off areas of refugee camps under police guard.

In the state of Saxony, people who repeatedly violate the state’s rule to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure will be moved to a fenced-off section of a refugee camp. The state of Brandenburg plans to use a similar approach.

In Schleswig-Holstein, repeat offenders could spend time in a juvenile detention center, while Baden-Wurttemberg has set up two hospitals to detain offenders under police guard.

State governments in Germany have the authority to detain people under the Disease Protection Act, which was passed by the German Bundestag in March and renewed in November, according to legal experts. […]