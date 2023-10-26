Winter Watch Prediction on “Maine Shooter”

October 26, 2023

Feels like a manifesto is coming. Mr. Card is alledged to have been in a mental institution in the summer. Also a white guy and a veteran. This will be a pre-crime and gun control narrative.

Will be curious to see how close I am on the script. I predict a manifesto emerges centering around anti-war and/or “antisemitic” sentiments combined with extreme conspiracy theory tomes. Of course we all know that mindset leads to such perps senselessly targeting innocents in a bowling alley.

The Maine shooting suspect has been identified as Robert Card. A manhunt is underway. He is a trained firearms instructor in the U.S. Army reserve who was recently released from a mental health facility. pic.twitter.com/88A1cKgflY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 26, 2023