4 Comments on New York Times Analysis Says Israel Hit the Hospital in Gaza

  1. When one looks back at the countless warnings given us concerning these faux Jews, (Ashkenazi/Khazarian), yet they are STILL able to manipulate, twist and pervert truths and history, in the end, there MUST be some sort of unholy connection between Satan, the ruler of this system of things, and these “Jews”. There can be NO OTHER explanation for their evil. They are not only still destroying mankind, they are FLOURISHING! Insane.

    The increase in the assets of the Federal Reserve Banks from 143 Million dollars in 1913 to 45 Billion dollars in 1949 went directly to the private stockholders of the [Federal Reserve] banks.
    Eustace Mullins

    National Socialism is simply this – a proposal that the German people rid themselves of the parasitic Jews. The gentile host dared to protest against the continued presence of the parasite, and attempted to throw it off.
    Eustace Mullins

    The Jews were destroying both Greeks and Romans. They ate the flesh of their victims, made belts for themselves out of their entrails, and daubed themselves with their blood… In all, 220,000 men perished in Cyrene and 240,000 in Cyprus, and for this reason no Jew may set foot in Cyprus today.
    Cassius Dio

    Hence today I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator: by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.
    Adolf Hitler

    The Jews are the master robbers of the modern age.
    Napoleon Bonaparte

    Therefore be on your guard against the Jews, knowing that wherever they have their synagogues, nothing is found but a den of devils in which sheer self-glory, conceit, lies, blasphemy, and defaming of God and men are practiced most maliciously and veheming his eyes on them.
    Martin Luther

    The Jews caused the war, the Jews caused the outbreak of thieving and robbery all over the country, the Jews caused the inefficiency of the navy
    Henry Ford

    USS LIBERTY

    https://www.usslibertyveterans.blog/media-files/photos/

    https://www.usslibertyveterans.blog/

  2. As they are being found out …. you’re “antisemite racists..”… committing “antisemitic racism”…. “you attack our semiteness”….
    Dear Heavens do the whingers of semiticness EVER stop whining?????

  4. Evidence That an Israeli Jet Dropped an Air Burst Bomb on the al-Ahli Hospital Courtyard
    https://www.sott.net/article/485298-Evidence-That-an-Israeli-Jet-Dropped-an-Air-Burst-Bomb-on-the-al-Ahli-Hospital-Courtyard
    by Joe Quinn 10/21/2023

    Jet in the area opportunistically takes advantage of rocket barrage as cover to drop MK83+JDAM with airburst fuze onto the hospital courtyard. Evidence as shown in the linked article and by other online investigators is likely so damning that NYT is doing damage control, claiming it was long-distance, they didn’t know what they were aiming at, or some such.

