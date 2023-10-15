October 5, 2023
October 5, 2023
1961: Jewish Defector Warns America About Zionism
Amazing speech on the Balfour Declaration delivered at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC by well-connected Jewish businessman Benjamin Freedman on the Balfour Declaration. He explains how the US was “suckered” into World War I by Zionist operatives so that the British could be freed up to strip Palestine away from the Ottoman Empire, and then allow Jewish settlement there.