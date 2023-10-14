October 14, 2023
They had a printer set up to whip out these detailed maps, but Israel never saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/ulW7N3jf3D
— Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) October 14, 2023
October 14, 2023
They had a printer set up to whip out these detailed maps, but Israel never saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/ulW7N3jf3D
— Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) October 14, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
I appreciate all your posts, but this one caught my eye as questionable. Let’s be careful about taking news at face value from the western social media.
For example, people have been apoplectic about the terrorist jihad strike supposedly coming down on Friday. And yet someone who listened in Arab to the man said that’s not all what he was saying, but that’s what has been propagated on steroids through the MSM, just like the beheaded babies BS.
https://twitter.com/PalAmPatriot/status/1712689275228299676
We’re full blown in fifth gen warfare where all is not as it seems. The impulse to post a newsworthy scoop needs to be tempered by the vetting of whether that scoop really has validity. If it can’t be substantiated, maybe best not to post it, or at least post with strong qualifications that is has not been fully vetted. Thank you.
Of course it’s questionable and fake as was just walking unimpeded through the Gaza fence last Saturday, and I obviously mocked so in my comment.