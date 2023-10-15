News Ticker

Gaza Offensive Rain Delayed

October 15, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, International News 2

October 15, 2023

  1. They wont invade till the place has been pulverised from the air –
    a “lesson” the USA learned from their war against Vietnam, and
    then applied against Iraq…
    Also:
    By holding off to give Palestinians time to flee they’ll be able to
    spin that any Palestinians who’ve remained can only be Hamas
    “terrorists”…

    • This was an Israeli false flag, they come both with and without real victims. With innocent patsies or participant patsies. But my prediction: there will be no invasion, there is no enemy prepared to fight.

      Also I strongly doubt there are any hostages. Orcsrael bombs away with relish and no worries. The orcs, Netanyahu and Blinken, look happy and unconcerned.

      The method: shock and awe the emotions to turn off the oberver’s rational mind. Freeing the orcs to lie and kill.

