Gaza Offensive Rain Delayed

October 15, 2023

The Israeli ground operation in Gaza has been delayed.

The official reason for the delay is heavy rain.

The true reason is the IDF is scared. They have had no legit experience since 2008 & are a bunch of tiktok zoomers. I wouldn’t want to walk into this sniper maze either. pic.twitter.com/1ukRhZ6Hd5

— Royce of ilorin 🇵🇸 (@obaroyce) October 15, 2023