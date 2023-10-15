Gaza Offensive Rain Delayed

October 15, 2023
The Israeli ground operation in Gaza has been delayed.
The official reason for the delay is heavy rain.
The true reason is the IDF is scared. They have had no legit experience since 2008 & are a bunch of tiktok zoomers. I wouldn’t want to walk into this sniper maze either. pic.twitter.com/1ukRhZ6Hd5
— Royce of ilorin 🇵🇸 (@obaroyce) October 15, 2023
They wont invade till the place has been pulverised from the air –
a “lesson” the USA learned from their war against Vietnam, and
then applied against Iraq…
Also:
By holding off to give Palestinians time to flee they’ll be able to
spin that any Palestinians who’ve remained can only be Hamas
“terrorists”…
This was an Israeli false flag, they come both with and without real victims. With innocent patsies or participant patsies. But my prediction: there will be no invasion, there is no enemy prepared to fight.
Also I strongly doubt there are any hostages. Orcsrael bombs away with relish and no worries. The orcs, Netanyahu and Blinken, look happy and unconcerned.
The method: shock and awe the emotions to turn off the oberver’s rational mind. Freeing the orcs to lie and kill.