$21 TRILLION Looted from US Treasury Coffers Between 1998-2015, More Since

Every man, woman and child in America is owed $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), according to a report published earlier this year by Michigan State University professor and economist Mark Skidmore.

Working with graduate students and former HUD Assistant Secretary Catherine Austin Fitt, Skidmore and his audit team uncovered $21 trillion in unauthorized spending within HUD and DOD between 1998 and 2015. Their published research is available here: “DOD and HUD Missing Money: Supporting Documentation for $21 Trillion of Undocumentable Adjustments ($65,000 Per Person).”

In accounting terms, the missing money is referred to as “undocumentable adjustments.” When abused to a gross degree, it becomes a euphemism for theft and fraud. HUD/DOD’s “adjustments” lends new meaning to the Winter Watch term “Crime Syndicate.” This loot is so monumental that even the term “Crime Syndicate” might not do it justice.

Also revealed in the research was gross violations of financial reporting laws by the U.S. government since 1998, the same year money started flooding the coffers of hedge funds that have soared ever since.

Hedge fund assets over the period in question.

Among the mainstream media, it appears only Forbes ran an article, with Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff covering the story. This professor disclosed government agency attempts to hide evidence and suppress the information.

On October 5, 2017 we discovered that the link to the report “Army General Fund Adjustments Not Adequately Documented or Supported” had been disabled. Within a several days, the links to other OIG documents we identified in our search were also disabled. The sequential non-random nature of this disabling process suggests a purposeful decision on the part of OIG to make key documents unavailable to the public via the website.

Professor Skidmore also disclosed attempts to shut down his project.

I have been able to talk to a few people. I tried calling the Congressional Budget Office. I talked with somebody at the GAO, and one or two people at the Office of the Inspector General, who were generating these reports. … It’s a big question in why don’t people want to look at this? Some high ranking government official also authorized the disabling of all the links to the key documents. We know that. I know, for example, that some activities, just for the sake of protection of the people involved in national security, have to be black budget. There is always stuff like that. Usually, it’s authorized spending, and some percentage is this black budget where only a small percentage of people and some in Congress know about it, but this is way outside of that.

The following summarizes the findings of the researchers.

The result, according to the report, is that data used to prepare the year-­end financial statements were unreliable and lacked an adequate audit trail. The report indicates that just 170 transactions accounted for $2.1 trillion in year — end unsupported adjustments. No information is given about these 170 transactions. In addition, many thousands of transactions with unsubstantiated adjustments were, according to the report, removed by the Army. There is no explanation concerning why they were removed nor their magnitude. The July 2016 report states, “In addition, DFAS (Defense Finance and Accounting Service) Indianapolis personnel did not document or support why DDRS (The Defense Department Reporting System) removed at least 16,513 of 1.3 million feeder file records during the Third Quarter.”

Catherine Fitts in the following blockbuster interview with Professor Skidmore called the operation a massive criminal enterprise. She indicated this is likely a replay of the takedown of Soviet Union playbook. Her theory is that the endgame is a big economic bust and a Washington Consensus privatization, which has been WWs theory as well. It is quite obvious that the massive scamdemic black hole spending is an extension of this looting.

1907 Panic, Haves and Have-Nots Template in Play

The Skidmore-Fitts conversation is difficult to locate and of course has been scrubbed from You Tube. I managed to locate a copy.

Of course, this type of skulduggery is not entirely new. Just one day before 9/11, U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, perhaps as foreshadowing, announced $2.3 trillion was unaccounted for in the DOD budget. In the aftermath of 9/11, Rumsfeld’s announcement was ignored and the big looting operation, by all indications, went into overdrive.

Dual Israeli-American Rabbi Dov S. Zakheim was Under Secretary of Defense and Pentagon Comptroller from May 4, 2001, to March 10, 2004. He was in place during 9/11. He never accounted for the missing $2.3 trillion. On May 6, 2004, Zakheim took a lucrative position at Booz Allen Hamilton. He also worked closely with DARPA, another major financial black hole. For more on Zakheim’s career and background see Rense.com’s report.

More details and mechanisms from Catherine Fitts on how the black budget looting works:

During Zakheim’s tenure as Pentagon controller, over $3 trillion dollars was unaccounted for. Additionally, military information was jeopardized and military contractors billed the U.S. for Israeli military spending: $50 million for fighter jets were rated as “surplus,” for example, and the list goes on. As the scandal of trillions surfaced, Zakheim resigned and Israel was handed the finest fighter jets in the U.S.’ inventory. Meanwhile, 15% of U.S. jets were grounded for a lack of parts.

One of the dark cards played are contract fees to fund development. Since these programs are often cancelled, those fees are paid off. Is this yet another black hole?

It behooves us to ask the obvious questions: Who manages the DOD and who is accountable? Inquiring minds would like to know. What is the background of all this “talent”?

A snapshot during the early Obama administration reveals it in spades. Of the 111 U.S. Defense Department senior officials, 40 were Jewish or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 36%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population. Therefore, Jews and spouses of Jews are over-represented among the U.S. Defense Department senior officials by a factor of 1800%. A similar perusal should be done on Christian evangelical Zionists in the DOD. Quite the hat trick. Under Trump and Biden this make up in departments has continued and grown by adding large numbers of foreign born and first generation apparatchiks.

Who are the Likely Looters?

‘Is it really necessary for every economist to be brain-dead apologist for the rich and powerful and predatory, in every damn breath?’ — Bruce Wilder in comments to ‘Clash of Autonomy and Interdependence’

Follow the money. Starting in 1997, there were approximately 350 billionaires globally. That number is now about 1,400. Pre-pandemic the worth of these individuals has increased from $300 billion to $2.2 trillion- and then nearly doubled again. Read: U.S. Billionaire Wealth Surged by 70 Percent, or $2.1 Trillion, During Pandemic.

This is without doubt under-reported and most of the funnel flows to the very top of this tier. The second chart below shows the locales of the world’s ultra wealthy. The vast majority, about 55,000, are located in U.S. By far, the U.S. has the highest concentration of rent seeking plutocrats. It’s Crime Syndicate Central. Few plutocrats got where they are without being involved, directly or compartmentalized. Fitts mentioned the same compromised control system we have alluded to on the pages of Winter Watch. Everything about this reinforces our theories — except even we underestimated the sheer magnitude.

Kleptocrats have entire networks working below them in a power infrastructure. Such a network is expensive to maintain, which suggests a large measure of the looted $21 trillion is utilized to support it.

Another filter for spotting kleptocrats is identifying those who need to hide their money in offshore entities. Many were revealed by ICIJ in what was dubbed “The Panama Papers.”

Neoliberal Trotskyism

Neoliberalism is essentially Trotskyism refashioned for the needs of the global financial kleptocracy. But instead of “proletarians of all countries I unite” we have “neoliberal elites of all countries unite.”

The term “neoliberalism” itself is obscured and hidden from the population, and its discussion is a taboo in neoliberal MSM.

They also pervert the idea of the Rule of the Law, which animated so much of modernity. Today, there’s the hollowing out of democratic practices and institutions, while at the same time catalyzing radical, brutal neo-feudal forms of kleptocratic dominance.

They are hard at work with internet censorship and are even beta testing behavioral enforcements aka mandates. This is typical of useful idiots of the kleptocracy or kakistocracy: Trotskyite neoliberals and their fellow travelers Trotskyite Marxists. Political pressure and money create an environment in which intellectually bankrupt and inverted ideas prevail.

Note for newer readers: I use the terms kleptocracy, kakistocracy and Crime Syndicate interchangeably. CS is employed when I am describing actual acts. I avoid use of the word “elites” to describe this organized criminality.

It’s “socialism for corporations, feudalism for everybody else” who adapted a large part of Trotskyism ideology and, especially, political instruments, carefully hiding the origins.

The key goal of Trotskyite neoliberalism is redistributing and concentrating wealth to the top at the expense of the working class and middle class – and future generations.

Neoliberalism is totally artificially constructed and explicitly planned to be enforced on unsuspecting people via subversive actions of a totalitarian sect. In the same way Bolshevism was the dictatorship of the Communist Party nomenklatura, neoliberalism is the dictatorship of the financial Kleptocracy.

Instead of the misplaced term Communist International we see the formation of the powerful Transnational Kleptocrat International.

The Transnational Kleptocrat aka Crime Syndicate no longer feels in the same boat as the rest of the society and openly worships on the altar of unlimited, pathological greed. As cosmopolitans, they have little loyalty or offer no support to host nations. The kleptocrats of today are bound to their corporations, and to their in-groups. This overwhelms and decimates all other considerations such as patriotism and moral obligations. Amorality is the norm. People outside the Crime Syndicate in-group are just tools, not compatriots and their standard of living means nothing.

Like Trotskyism in the past, it’s a militant and dogmatic faith that ostracizes heretics and utilizes the full power of propaganda to brainwash the population. Neoliberals have zero tolerance for other social systems or deviations from so-called Washington consensus. The kakistocratic intellectual class demands political correctness and advocates a pseudo-radical wedge agenda.

There is the creation, notably, of neoliberal “newspeak,” which is similar to Marxist newspeak. For example, the word “free” is redefined as “unregulated.” That helps to provide a pseudo-scientific justification for redistributing wealth upward and increasing poverty for the lower 90% or so of the population endemic to the system.

Neoliberals, like Trotskyites, are globalists par excellence who dream about a worldwide neoliberal revolution. Their primary method of doing business (much illegal) is via foundations and so-called non-governmental organizations (NGO). The foundations, in turn, work through captured intelligence agencies.

The neoliberal state always evolves into the national security state.

This doctrine was artificially constructed by bribed compromised intellectuals/made men and a network of foundation-funded neoliberal think tanks. The use of the term “think tank” as the major weapon for unleashing neoliberal tyranny was also a direct borrowing from Bolshevik practice.

Neoliberal Trotskyite doctrine is built and enforced by “The Party.” The Party hides behind a contrived left-right dialectic and circus clown world politics. Both the GOP (Rinos and Trump) and Demonrats are hardcore neoliberals and for all practical purposes are “The Party”.

The Party is Machiavellian and uses cult style methods. There is an obsessive preoccupation with getting to power and staying in power, but any means, criminal if necessary. Instincts are psychopathic. There is blatant disregard to fact and truth in order to achieve a political victory. They view political activities as a war and fight to the bitter end. False flags and bamboozle staged deception operations are the norm. Wedge issues are the centerpiece of policy. There is adherence to big lies.

The Kakistocrat Party is too preoccupied with dividing spoils among friends and corporate sponsors to effectively govern. High positions are populated with revolving-door flying monkeys with ideologically correct views — but who have zero, or near-zero, abilities to perform (“subzeros” or negative selection).

