Are the Adults Running the Show Now at Bud?

Think Bud Light may be getting back to good ole fashion basics with the new Travis Kelce ad. He is the KC Chief white football player from Ohio. To my eye this is a good ad. The grunts are perfect. It’s what I do and can identify with. One black guy out of six older dudes is not overrepresented and is in line with American demographics. Looks like adults are running the show now at Bud, lessons learned after taking substantial losses. Nothing like the bottom line to get heads screwed on right.
Even with adult supervision on hand the damage from wokeism is severe and permanent. During July 4th weekend Bud Light suffered its second worst decline on record, a 27.9 percent drop- that was only beat out by a 28.5 percent decline the week before.
Meanwhile prime woke target Disney continues to bomb. Their last 9 movies lost a combined $1 billion and the year isn’t even over yet. Disney’s slate of failed films over the past year has included:
- Turning Red, a metaphorical animated film exploring female puberty and menstruation. The movie lost $168 million.
- Lightyear, which featured a lesbian relationship and was released right after their fight with Florida. Disney was also accused of removing Tim Allen as the voice actor for the popular Buzz Lightyear character because of his conservative leanings. The movie lost at least $106 million.
- Strange World, another animated children’s film featuring thinly veiled climate change propaganda as well as a prominent LGBT relationship involving teen boys. One of the biggest flops in Disney history with a loss of $197 million.
- Peter Pan And Wendy, a live action adaptation of the classic, was offloaded quickly to Disney’s streaming service and received dismal audience reviews. The movie boasted a race swapped Peter Pan, race swapped Tinkerbell, gender swapped “lost boys,” and a Mary Sue-like Wendy that battles 200 pound pirates with her sword fighting skills.
- The Little Mermaid, a live action adaptation, race swapped the classic Dutch fairy tale character and changed the message of the story from a mermaid seeking the love of a prince to “she don’t need no man to save her.” The movie lost at least $20 million.
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, a film which attempts to undermine and deconstruct its title character and replace him with an anti-capitalist feminist activist, has been met with thumbs down from audiences and critics that have seen it so far, along with general disdain by fans of the franchise. It is expected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars for Disney due to its massive budget.
- Elemental, a ham-fisted commentary about racism with Disney’s first animated “non-binary” character, is crashing at theaters and is expected to lose tens of millions of dollars. The movie also had the 2nd worst box office debut in Pixar history, a company that was once seen as a sure thing.
- Fearing box office disaster, Barbie movie creators are scrambling to insist it’s not ‘woke’.
Fearing box office disaster, Barbie movie creators are scrambling to insist it's not 'woke'.

The film features a transgender doctor Barbie, says traditional masculinity is harmful & is predicated on a diet of girlboss feminist cringe.You be the judge.https://t.co/qkW7v4d87f— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 29, 2023
Ben and Jerry’s parent company $UL lost $2.5B in market cap since this tweet https://t.co/3L2VSWKdxd
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2023
Failing woke institutions like the military continue to play the victim card and point fingers. It won’t work.
It is logical and intuitive that woke hiring practices are degrading work force quality.
Hurray for good news!
“It all about the Benjamins” is a popular phrase I’ve heard from black folk to describe life and society in general. It would seem to no longer apply with many woke institutions these days. “It all about the Communism?” “It all about the degradation?” “It all a bunch of BS!”
Since I last commented that the budlight trans ting was a roundabout way to induct the minds of Hispanics into the dialectic, and that modela is as owned by AB… I see goggle has been hard at work covering up the fact that AB own Modelo including outright denial and claims it is owned by “constellation” via Inbev… even as the altmedia reports, straight faced and so indignation, that modela is the beneficiary of the media created dip in budlight sales. So for the record this monster … http://www.ab-inbev.com is not losing a cent simply changing the face of the beer market. Peepers need to grow up indeed
In fact Monster, which is distributed by coke but I haven’t looked up ownership has introduced an alcoholic vev to coincide with this hysteria called Beast. Have a look… It’s supercreepy and it pays for the best placement on shelves. Budlt as I said previously is placed next to modelo targeting Hispanics. Without Mexican laborersspending as fast as it comes in the us economy would be dead. They’re everywhere, munching on the chemical laced “food” at waffle house and spending at convenience stores. Until the fam arrives, then not so much beer lol
Their beer is still horse piss. I’ll take a good locally crafted beer anytime over any major corporate product. Even if the local craft brewer is a Left wing nut, their small size limits their influence.
The whole Bud Light thing has always struck me as a bit weird, considering the “beer” is an alcohol-free version of an already horrible-tasting beverage. By their own admission, their core customer are masculine nationalist-type men – why would such people want to drink a “beer” that doesn’t even get them drunk?
And just like Bud, the fall of Disney has been a deconstruction of a very popular and very identifiable American/Western brand. Disney were associated with promoting strong family values (ignoring, just for a moment, the often sinister hidden messages). They’ve now had a moral eclipse (corona anyone?) to promote the counter opposite (as above, so below) which in turn will severely undermine any future productions and therefore will gouge a huge chasm out of the industry, since they now own so much of it.
Unless and until Yeungling sells out to woke, I will continue to drink it or local craft. 2nd choice of commercial beer is Pabst. Not a bad commercial beer for the price. Busch can go completely down the drain for all I care
Perhaps things like this is done to sabotage companies not under globalist control. It could be globalist agents on the inside doing it for them. Could be both woke-“educated” useful idiots (of theirs) and people working more directly for them. Consider Apple computer. In the 90s Apple launched products ranging from mediocre to bad and sales and stock values plummeted. Then suddenly they started releasing attractive products and became successful and profitable again and increasingly so.
Apple just so happens to now be one of the largest stock holdings of BlackRock, if not the largest. They own about 8% of it which is enough for a great deal of control. Additionally, the plutocrats behind BlackRock and their masonic cronies of course own even more. This takeover would hardly have been possible without the company’s near-suicide in the 90s and I hardly think it was just coincidence. Could what has happened and been done to this company now.
That period of Apple’s nadir coincided with the exit of Steve Jobs. They brought in John Scully from 83 to 93. Scully had been the CEO at Pepsi and the board of Apple thought that if they were going to get into a Coke vs Pepsi war with Microsoft then why not bring in the guy from Pepsi? I’m surprised he lasted a decade but that’s when Apple went into a steep decline.
He was replaced by Gil Amelio who was on the board and was more of a bean counter type but Amelio couldn’t stop the bleeding and that’s when they brought Jobs back and he transformed Apple back into a major player.
Tim Cook, who succeeded Jobs is a Globo Homo and is a point person for the leftist/rainbow agenda. Cook is 63 and he’ll probably step down in the next few years. You can be assured that his replacement will be either a woman, woman of color, queer woman, or foreign woman.
I watched a yootoob compilation of beer commercials from the 70’s.
Most of them were men doing manly things.
Not acting like morons.