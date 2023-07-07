Are the Adults Running the Show Now at Bud?

Think Bud Light may be getting back to good ole fashion basics with the new Travis Kelce ad. He is the KC Chief white football player from Ohio. To my eye this is a good ad. The grunts are perfect. It’s what I do and can identify with. One black guy out of six older dudes is not overrepresented and is in line with American demographics. Looks like adults are running the show now at Bud, lessons learned after taking substantial losses. Nothing like the bottom line to get heads screwed on right.

Even with adult supervision on hand the damage from wokeism is severe and permanent. During July 4th weekend Bud Light suffered its second worst decline on record, a 27.9 percent drop- that was only beat out by a 28.5 percent decline the week before.

Meanwhile prime woke target Disney continues to bomb. Their last 9 movies lost a combined $1 billion and the year isn’t even over yet. Disney’s slate of failed films over the past year has included:

Turning Red , a metaphorical animated film exploring female puberty and menstruation. The movie lost $168 million. Lightyear , which featured a lesbian relationship and was released right after their fight with Florida. Disney was also accused of removing Tim Allen as the voice actor for the popular Buzz Lightyear character because of his conservative leanings. The movie lost at least $106 million. Strange World , another animated children’s film featuring thinly veiled climate change propaganda as well as a prominent LGBT relationship involving teen boys. One of the biggest flops in Disney history with a loss of $197 million. Peter Pan And Wendy , a live action adaptation of the classic, was offloaded quickly to Disney’s streaming service and received dismal audience reviews. The movie boasted a race swapped Peter Pan, race swapped Tinkerbell, gender swapped “lost boys,” and a Mary Sue-like Wendy that battles 200 pound pirates with her sword fighting skills. The Little Mermaid , a live action adaptation, race swapped the classic Dutch fairy tale character and changed the message of the story from a mermaid seeking the love of a prince to “she don’t need no man to save her.” The movie lost at least $20 million. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny , a film which attempts to undermine and deconstruct its title character and replace him with an anti-capitalist feminist activist, has been met with thumbs down from audiences and critics that have seen it so far, along with general disdain by fans of the franchise. It is expected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars for Disney due to its massive budget. Elemental , a ham-fisted commentary about racism with Disney’s first animated “non-binary” character, is crashing at theaters and is expected to lose tens of millions of dollars. The movie also had the 2nd worst box office debut in Pixar history, a company that was once seen as a sure thing. Fearing box office disaster, Barbie movie creators are scrambling to insist it’s not ‘woke’.

Failing woke institutions like the military continue to play the victim card and point fingers. It won't work. It is logical and intuitive that woke hiring practices are degrading work force quality.