Woke Hollywood Sinks Into Irrelevance After Multiple Box Office Failures

Zero Hedge | June 27, 2023

The formula for box office success these days seems rather simple – Produce a solid story with relatable and likable characters, and tell that story in a setting that makes sense with as few distractions and tangents as possible. In other words, make a normal movie without the intent to manipulate your audience with propaganda.

Most movies that follow this basic formula will rake in the cash. Any movie that insists on browbeating the audience will bomb; get woke, go broke. The problem is that Hollywood elitists just can’t help themselves. They think they’re smarter than the audience and smarter than the box office, and they would rather lose their entire business and fade into obscurity than admit the truth: The market dictates the success or failure of popular media, the media does not dictate the market.

