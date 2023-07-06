Chinese Builder’s $1.8 Billion Distressed Asset Gets No Bids

Bloomberg | July 5, 2023

A $1.8 billion project by defaulted Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. failed to find a buyer at a forced auction, underscoring the lack of investment appetite amid a weakening economy.

No buyers bid for a land portfolio spanning an area equivalent to 34 football fields, even though the asset was offered at a price 20% lower than its appraised value, according to results posted on online auction site JD.com.

Investors have become more cautious about acquisitions after the country’s real estate sector failed to sustain a recovery. Globally, commercial property markets from New York to Hong Kong are struggling due to a fragile economic outlook and work-from-home preferences.

Difficulties liquidating assets will likely “add hurdles to Shimao’s debt restructuring,” Bloomberg Intelligence property analysts Kristy Hung and Lisa Zhou wrote in a note Wednesday.

