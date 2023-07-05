Substance found in White House West Wing tests positive for cocaine

NY Post | July 4, 2023

The “unknown item” found in the West Wing that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to officials and a dispatch call made that evening.

“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday.

“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team.

(***)