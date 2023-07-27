Aldous Huxley’s Philosophy and Schemes Involving Psychedelic Drugs

Editor’s Note: This article is a segue from the post “Aldous Huxley, Betrand Russell Disciple Zbigniew Brzezinski and his New Underworld Order Implementation.” Our takeaway is that Huxley- if he were alive today- would be a staunch promoter of transhumanist diversionary mind numbing metaverse technology.
It is now known that many of the early protagonists of the counterculture participated in LSD experiments as part of the MKULTRA program of the CIA.
Examples include Ken Kesey, author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and founder of the Merry Pranksters who popularized LSD in the U.S. with so-called Acid Test bus tours and parties (see photo at left). And there was Robert Hunter, a lyricist and singer-songwriter best known for his work with Grateful Dead.
The whole LSD scheme and the forces behind it were not even hidden. In the following video, Dr. Timothy O’Leary openly credits the CIA for LSD and psychedelic drug culture.
We would rank our post on Timothy’s Leary’s LSD reunion — “In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting” — as the most under-appreciated yet important hidden histories on our website. Perhaps the title was too arcane and lacking in click bait to tease readers, or perhaps the 60-minute video was too long for those with 2-minute attention spans. Whatever the case, if you have an hour to spare, you will find the revelations stark and eye-opening.
Also note in the video repeated references to Aldous Huxley (1894 –1963) as a source of inspiration for LSD promotion.
In the reunion video, “A Conversation on LSD,” we see Dr. Humphry Osmond and Tim Leary discussing Leary’s hiring. Revealed is that Timothy Leary was hired by Osmond and Aldous Huxley on the night of Kennedy’s 1960 election to popularize the new psychedelic drugs. Dr. Osmond was at the cutting edge of psychiatric research in the 1950s. The book “Acid Dreams” revealed Osmond’s CIA and MI-6 connections.
We also observe a strange little man dressed in a police outfit, one Alfred Matthew Hubbard (1901– 1982), called the Johnny Appleseed of LSD, who introduced Aldous Huxley to it in 1955. Hubbard was the CIA’s front man and dispenser of LSD on the large scale.
But it was Osmond who earlier introduced Aldous Huxley to psychedelic drugs, in this case, mescaline in the spring of 1953. Osmond supervised Huxley’s session in southern California. Huxley then wrote “The Doors of Perception” to promote his New Age psycho-babble on psychedelic drugs.
Excerpt from minute 00:06:55
Humphry Osmond: Remember the first time we met, which was in Cambridge? On the night of the Kennedy election.
Timothy Leary: 1960.
Osmond: 1960. We went out to this place. And Timothy then was wearing his gray flannel suite and his crew cut. And we had this very interesting discussion with him. And when we went. … and I don’t think I told you this, Timothy. But the night we went, we both said, “What a nice fellow he is.” He says, “He’s a very nice man”; and Aldous said, “It’s very very nice to think that this is what’s going to be done at Harvard”. He said, “It would be so good for it.” And then I said to him, “I think he’s a nice fellow, too. But don’t you think he’s just a little bit square?” [laughter] Aldous said, “You may be right; but after all, isn’t that what we want?” [laughter]
Timothy, when I’m discussing the need for understanding human temperament, this is the story I tell. Because I said, yeah, Aldous and I were deeply interested in the nature of human temperament and we meet someone who I think that was probably the least satisfactory description of you ever made, Timothy. I think even your greatest enemies would never make that description. And we made it. We were very, very concerned, because we held that perhaps you were a bit too unadventurous. You see what insights we had.
Al Hubbard: Well, you sure as heck contributed your part, but uh…
Leary: I’ve always considered myself very square.
Also present at this ’79 reunion was Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, who directed drug experimentation used by the CIA in cooperation with participating “colleges, universities, research foundations, hospitals, clinics and penal institutions.” LSD was tested on “prisoners, mental patients, volunteers and unsuspecting human subjects.” Ted Kaczynski, who later became notorious as the Unabomber, also participated in the LSD experiments at Yale.
Gottlieb was also directly involved in the murder of Frank Olson, which led to the Frank Church investigation of the CIA.
Typical of this experimentation beta-test conduct was the case and cause of the “cursed bread” of Pont-Saint-Esprit, France (1951), that left residents suffering hallucinations. It was discovered the U.S. CIA had spiked the bread with LSD as part of an experiment.
Pont-Saint-Esprit inhabitants experienced an “acid dream” alright. They were suddenly racked with frightful hallucinations of terrifying beasts and fire. One man tried to drown himself, screaming that his belly was being eaten by snakes. An 11-year-old tried to strangle his grandmother. Another man shouted, “I am a plane,” before jumping out of a second-floor window, breaking his legs.
TIME magazine wrote at the time: “Among the stricken, delirium rose: patients thrashed wildly on their beds, screaming that red flowers were blossoming from their bodies, that their heads had turned to molten lead.”
In 1976, the Church Committee reported that from 1954 to 1963 the CIA “randomly picked up unsuspecting patrons in bars in the United States and slipped LSD into their food and drink.”
Huxley was the guy who, in 1949, wrote George Orwell after “1984” was written with this lizard lip-licking Bentham observation. The intent was essentially magical thinking designed to influence and encourage individual isolation and prolonged childhood (infantilism).
Within the next generation I believe that the world’s leaders will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging them and kicking them into obedience.
After this beta testing of LSD was juxtaposed with Huxley’s servitude doctrine, the Crime Syndicate went into full-court drug promotion on a grand cultural scale — the Flower Generation shit storm. [See Flower Power Sowed Seeds of 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy]
MKULTRA and Karl Marx
The major players from the “Frankfurt School” went into the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program.
MK-ULTRA sub project 58 was the CIA’s launch of psychedelics via Henry Luce & Gordon Wasson et al.
Fascinating. Enjoying your 666 calculations.
What does the MK stand for?
mind kontrol
I suspect The Beatles, specifically John Lennon, was a front man for the cabal in their effort to popularize psychedelic drug through music. I also believe, at some point, Lennon realized how he’d been used and came out again war and the deep state.
I never believed the whole “Catcher in the Rye” David Chapman story. As far as I’m concerned, Chapman was another Sirhan Sirhan MKU candidate.
The Freemason in the Rye
MG
David Chapman was a married man at the time he shot Lennon. Extremely unusual in the typical profile of the “crazed loner” it seems therefore not to have widely known or spoken of in the media which was playing the typical “crazed loner” tune.
I was told that in 2010 by the (then retired) NYC Police Detective who arrested him after the murder.
Beyond any doubt. Lennon was a huge Satanist, etc. I can’t prove it but from my research he appears to have been CIA and MI6. He worked closely with Leary and other known CIA agents. McLuhan gave them specific instructions.
“Tim came to see me on the day of my departure. He was going to join me in London in January 1966, which gave me three months to set the scene for his arrival. The idea was to rent the Albert Hall, or ‘Alpert Hall’ as Tim called it, for a psychedelic jamboree. We would get the Beatles or the Stones to perform, invite other artists, and, as the climax of the evening, introduce Tim as the High Priest.
Taking a piece of paper from his pocket Tim said, ‘These are your marching orders, your instructions.’
What they were I don’t know because he decided to scrap them and took a clean sheet of paper and wrote the following on it:
‘HOLLINGSHEAD EXPEDITION TO LONDON 1965-66
Purpose: SPIRITUAL AND EMOTIONAL DEVELOPMENT
To introduce to London the interpretation and applications and methods developed by and
learned by Michael Hollingshead.
A YOGA-OF-EXPRESSION BY MH.
Plan
No specific programme of expression can be specified in advance. The Yoga may include
Tranart* gallery-bookstore.
Weekly psychedelic reviews—lectures—questions and answers—Tranart demonstrations.
Radio—TV—newspaper—magazine educational programme.
Centre for running LSD session.’
Thus it was I arrived in London in the fall of 1965, with several hundred copies of The Tibetan Book of the Dead and thirteen cartons of the Psychedelic Review on their way.[29]
~ Michael Hollingshead
Of course every Harvard student of psychedelics had access to bands like The Beatles or The Rolling Stones, and especially to radio, TV, newspapers and magazines – in England, right? This, in my mind, raises questions if those who worked in the Harvard Social Relations Department had possible connections to, not only U.S. intelligence, but also British.”
~ Me
“After Pont Saint Esprit, and after a successful remarketing slogan was created, the CIA and intelligence communities decided to do a much larger mind-control test – this time on major metropolitan populations of many millions. In 1965 the CIA launched the world’s largest mind control test on the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. Armed with their new marketing tools, slogans and words, their mission, by the summer of 1967, would be largely successful. As propagandist and media expert Marshal McLuhan stated over lunch with Tim Leary:
The lunch with Marshall McLuhan at the Plaza was informative. “Dreary Senate hearings and courtrooms are not the platforms for your message, Tim. You call yourself a philosopher, a reformer. Fine. But the key to your work is advertising. You’re promoting a product. The new and improved accelerated brain. You must use the most current tactics for arousing consumer interest. Associate LSD with all the good things that the brain can produce—beauty, fun, philosophic wonder, religious revelation, increased intelligence, mystical romance. Word of mouth from satisfied consumers will help, but get your rock and roll friends to write jingles about the brain.” He sang:
Lysergic acid hits the spot.
Forty billion neurons, that’s a lot.
“The problem is tricky,” I said. “The opposition beat us to the punch. The psychiatrists and police propagandists have already stressed the negative, which can be dangerous when the mind is re-imprinting under.
They may be deliberately provoking bad trips. They never mention the 999 good experiences. They keep repeating ‘LSD: jump out a window.’ When some ill-prepared person goes spinning into new realms, he or she wonders what happens now? Oh yeah. Jump out a window. It’s like the over-solicitous mother who warned her kids not to push peanuts up their noses.”
“Exactly,” agreed McLuhan. “That’s why your advertising must stress the religious. Find the god within. This is all frightfully interesting. Your competitors are naturally denouncing the brain as an instrument of the devil. Priceless!
“To dispel fear you must use your public image. You are the basic product endorser. Whenever you are photographed, smile. Wave reassuringly. Radiate courage. Never complain or appear angry. It’s okay if you come off as flamboyant and eccentric. You’re a professor, after all. But a confident attitude is the best advertisement. You must be known for your smile.”
[…] “You’re going to win the war, Timothy. Eventually. But you’re going to lose some major battles on the way. You’re not going to overthrow the Protestant Ethic in a couple years.[…][110] [emphasis added] ~Timothy Leary
Serendipitously, here we see McLuhan giving Leary the exact instructions that he and Kleps used in the 1966 Congressional hearings, above; not to mention every time Leary was ever in the media or public.
And the serendipity was dripping when The Beatles came out with their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in 1967. And, by serendipity it must have been, that The Beatles got Marshal McLuhan’s message to Leary, using lyrics such as “picture yourself in a boat on a river” which falls right into the suggestibility factor we’ve been discussing, when McLuhan told Leary “get your rock and roll friends to write jingles about the brain,” just in time for the Summer of Love, and, by serendipity it must have been that Leary just happened to know such bands as The Beatles:
Picture yourself in a boat on a river
With tangerine trees and marmalade skies
Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly
A girl with kaleidoscope eyes
Cellophane flowers of yellow and green
Towering over your head
Look for the girl with the sun in her eyes
And she’s gone
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Aaaaahhhhh…
~ The Beatles, Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds
For those of you who don’t already know this might come as a shocker, but “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is a sales pitch, a jingle for their product – LSD. In The Beatles and McLuhan: Understanding the Electric Age, Thomas MacFarlane says that by 1966 The Beatles knew exactly what McLuhan meant. Serendipitously, in 1969, Marshal McLuhan would have a filmed conversation with them.”
~ ME
https://logosmedia.com/Entheogens_WhatsinaName_PsychedelicSpirituality_SocialControl_CIA
It appears some of this research came from my paper and work here:
https://logosmedia.com/SpiesinAcademicClothing_MKULTRA
Huxley was a key architect of MKULTRA, and Leary was definitely one of their boys.
“”I proceeded as an intelligence agent since 1962, understanding that the next war for control of this planet and beyond, had to do with the control of consciousness.”
[…] “Yes,” he answered strongly. “I was a witting agent of the CIA…”
[…] “So, you work for the Central Intelligence Agency?” I asked. “Is it the Deputy Director of Plans you work for? Who makes out your checks?”
“It’s none of your business to know how those things work. I’ll answer you no questions that have to do with business. I’ll answer you any question about history or people…”[55]
~ Walter Bowart interviewing Timothy Leary”
It’s good to see others starting to question the official history of MKULTRA and start to expose it. For a while I was pretty well the only one questioning the counterculture itself as MKULTRA. But it’s clear that it was.
I also have the full transcript of the “MKULTRA reunionion” video that I plan to publish eventually.
I recognize that you are one of the go to researchers on the counter-culture conspiracy, It was your interview linked to above with Atwill : In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting” that was the eye opener for me.
I was born in 1963 in Northern California. May parents, aunts and uncles along with most of their friends were “hippie” drug addicts, thieves and liars. Leary always ‘creeped’ me out as did most of the degenerate F-Tards of that generation.
I hated them all, including my elders.
My grandparents were salt of the earth. They possessed all the best of human qualities . How their children ended up useless trash I can only speculate.
Leary and his CIA handlers are prime suspects.
I would like to go take a huge steaming s**t on his grave…………….
My two cents.
Sorry to hear about your experience M Edward.
Multiply that by a few hundred million and we’ll be somewhere near the number of folk affected by the injection of drugs into our lives.
A war waged by a cabal of psychopaths, to destroy the family and society.
At least you made it through and had your grandparents too.
CIA ? There is someone else behind CIA and as JFK said; “I have to reshuffle CIA, because I don’t know where CIA begins and MOSSAD ends”. And there he die assassinated by Mossad using lone shutter like always. As today they own everything to start crises to cover up, using their media to put blame something else.
What would CIA have a interest to destroy their own country youngest generations? It’s always someone (((else))) behind.
Aleister Crowley (((1875-1947))) a jewish monster was advising his fellow jewish satan worshippers how to destroy Christian country like America; ” We have to spawn their kids using using music, movies as propaganda of immoral act”. So that what they did, not CIA but jewish run Hollywood filth and thier endless agents in politics.
And as Bible say, they will bite your heels till their last day on Earth, but we will crush the satan head.
Most of these guys were closet Islamists, not Jews. Crowley’s dad was a Christian pastor. -Not a Jew. Wrong again. Baphomet is another name for Muhammad – not Jewish. Crowley said “Do what though Wilt Is the (Hole in) the law”. Islamists worship will. Christians worship Logos or Truth. So you’re wrong again. Leary went on a pilgrimage in honor of Hassan-I-Sabbah, an Islamist. So wrong again. I’ve done 24 shows exposing the scapegoating of Jews by Islam. Funny you repeat their propaganda.
Wow – this has long been another vague hunch of mine: there is some deep affiliation between our ruling circles and Islam … you hear over and over again: the purpose of 9/11 was to “demonize” Muslims … and I say no no, one of the goals of 9/11 was to promote Islam – in, of course – the typical double-game / double-game way – lots of misdirection lots of psychological conflict inducing tricks on the populace … Obama went to Cairo when? in 2010 and spoke to the “Muslim World” – the remnants of the old line Arab nationalists were furious – refused to attend the address; and Obama insisted that jailed Muslim Brotherhood leaders be allowed to attend … our media swooned …and all the while we’re shooting up how many different muslim states for the past decade !?
“The United States is not now and will never be at war with the Muslim world” he said … I think there’s a couple of double games in there.
It was said after 9/11 that public opinion among muslim popluations contained both extreme anger at being “blamed” for the attack but also extreme pride at having carried it out – a successful double game again.
Does Islam mean “submission” ? … there’s obviously something very attractive in that if you are a ruler.
We have all of these spooks to thank for the degenerate, Godless culture we have today.
Oh and also “The Doors of Perception” served as inspiration for Jim Morrison’s “The Doors”.
Yes, the Lizard King was a spook, too.
It makes you wonder what they’ve been up to since the 1970s. I assure you that these psychos have continued their experiments. I’ve always had the inkling that I was traumatized and abused, but have no memory of any incident to point to. Maybe the abuse is very subtle and doled out in tolerable amounts, who knows… If they were assaulting whole cities containing millions of people in the 60’s, I reckon they were assaulting all of us by the 90’s.
Darryl, could you have been abused in some ‘official’ situation where scopolamine might have impaired your memories? https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/02/is-scopolamine-devils-breath-the-real-unspoken-threat/
All these stories are from the past. Hallucinogenic drugs are quite certainly still being used as a management tool to discredit and terrorize unsuspecting targets of the PTB, which are no more ethical today than they were in the 1960s.
Most stories are from the past. Certainly they’ll still slip a targeted individual some lsd to encourage them to “fly” out of a 10th story window… but to assume that’s still their main vehicle, when they were doing that 70 years ago, doesn’t make sense to me. These people are evolutionists- they have to pervert the natural order. They’re always thinking of some new better way to control people. I’ll go out on a limb and say the current control method is electronically administered, not via psychedelics.
It’s not an “either/or” type of thing. They’re still using psychedelic drugs, and many other methods, including technology, TV, movies, music, et al. Their “evolution” game is fake as I’ve exposed in my series. Aldous Huxley, who was the key architect of MKULTRA, was also the grandson of Darwin’s propaganda manager, Thomas Henry Huxley. They’ve always known their game was fake. The evolutionary stuff is purely eugenics.
Just one more thing. Does anyone know of independent researchers doing work on the “Gender Revolution” ? – I recall commenting on Russ’ original “LSD Victory Party” post something to the effect: Yeah, but this happened 50 years ago – I wanna watch the “Gender Revolution” victory party video!
Your “LSD Reunion” post “under-appreciated” ?! – not by me – I can say I found it profoundly disturbing – “the 60s” “the youth movement” … all a CIA scheme?! … I found it absolutely shocking and, in a sense, life changing (tho, that’s ultimately a good thing)
(I suspect the Dec 2019 version is an updated one; the original one was back a year or two earlier?)
Fortunately, to a substantial degree, I “missed” the 60s – you really needed to be college age during the decade and I wasn’t. So, me and my peers in college during the mid-70s spent much time regretting that we had and trying to grab as much as we could – LSD was still around.
Then, as now, classical music is my anchor; is it a coinkydink that “they” have spent the last 70 years trying to eradicate that from the culture? The Ford Foundation spent the 50s and 60s establishing and supporting many fine regional and small city orchestras and then by the 90s (?) ceased all funding to them.
I think, we will lose numerous, even major, orchestras to the current panic; the once world famous Philadelphia Orch is hanging by their finger nails if I understand their desperate plea in a email a few days ago.
I think you’ll find my work on the counterculture very helpful to understand. I’ve been exposing it as a CIA operation for about a decade now. This article is number 5 in the series and half way down the page you’ll find a video of the reunion party with on screen transcript.
https://logosmedia.com/SpiesinAcademicClothing_MKULTRA
Also, if you search youtube I did a series of shows with Dr. Hans Utter titled Music, Mind Control and Psychobiology, exposing the entire 60s/70s music as part of the mind control operation. It’s very extensive research. I’ve been under attack by trolls and a slander campaign for years for exposing what I have. I’m currently working on a new article as well.
Yes, thank you, I saw that link below 30 min ago and have already bookmarked it and started work! I will look for your work on “rock music” as well. I never really liked it – even tho I made some effort in the 1970s – I always resisted some vague sense of how it tried to dominate, to control – I can give myself that much credit, at least.
Imagine that! Turns out that classical music is the subversive art form! (But Mozart himself was a free mason; his Massonic Music K477 may still be in use in certain settings for all I know)
Isn’t life strange.