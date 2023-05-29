The New Underworld Order Cult

In an assessment of the term “cult,” we need to be very careful here as the kakistocracy — as part of the post-truth world they’ve created — likes to invert ethics and morals to taint those who think outside the box.

Winter Watch defines a cult as a social group with socially deviant beliefs and practices. This is further defined as Malum in se, meaning wrong or evil in itself. The phrase is used to refer to conduct assessed as sinful or inherently wrong by nature, independent of regulations governing conduct. It is distinguished from malum prohibitum, which is wrong only because it is prohibited. The kakistocracy is pushing malum prohibitum hard, as applied to what it considers “wrong think.”

The kakistocracy cult want us shell shocked from rapidly changing false information overload, which leads to paralysis and fear. When people are in a state of fear, coupled with option paralysis, they are very susceptible to manipulation and easy to control.

While the masses are all dazed and confused and overly concerned with catching a seasonal flu, the kakistocracy cult is destroying families, small businesses and entire nations. They are rigging elections, and they are botching troop withdrawals to flood western countries with refugees. The American border is being invaded by hundreds of thousands of people.

The Crime Syndicate is buying up single-family homes and pricing the young in particular out of the market. They are printing endless money and inflating the currency.

Now, they have the Ukraine war and San Francisco Bust, which presents new opportunities for more unmitigated disasters, looting and mismanagement with malice.

Destructive cults, gangs and syndicates are commonly associated with occult doctrines that provide a mechanism by which an individual, or a small group, can control the thoughts and behavior of large numbers of people. Members’ identities can be altered and members can be turned into de facto slaves.

Might these kinds of groups be formed and controlled by individuals and groups with totalitarian or criminal agendas as a means of covertly subjugating others?

The labeling of a “cult” needs to be constructed carefully.

The late Ted Gunderson used the term “satanic cult”; however, these cults could also be more discordian and nihilist. The dominant theme is moral relativism, or “do as thy wilt.”

Retired FBI Chief Ted Gunderson Revealed Star Chamber Justice System in Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald Case

The cult can form groups to self-promote their members in a like-minded secret society. This infiltration model is much wider spread than generally imagined.

For further reading on Winter Watch:

This type of organized cult is different from an exploitative cult. The later will twist established religions, while others claim to offer a more secular “truth.” Some encourage followers to self isolate and only communicate with other group members, all while sending money to the leader. A few simply tell people to drop everything to join a compound.

Enter the concept of egregore. Egregore (also egregor) is an occult concept representing a “thought-form,” a “collective group-mind” or a “hive mind.” It’s an autonomous psychic entity made up of and influencing the thoughts of a group of people. In psychology, the Group Mind is definitely recognized as one of the factors to be reckoned with in treatment.

The New Underworld Order Egregore

According to this mindset — New Underworld Order “believers” hold that only they are human or chosen, and everyone else is an animal to be exploited or slaughtered. This predatory egregore cult infestation is the way of the world today.

From the inner point of view, we may see it as a composite thought hive-mind charged with emotional energy. This energy is evoked from all those who are linked with the thought-form and, if there are those in the group who know something of the psychic mechanism involved, it can be directed upon any chosen target. It is obvious that such energy can be used for evil or control purposes.

Egregore derives from a Greek word meaning “watcher” — a thought-form created by will and visualization. A group egregore is the distinctive energy of a specific group of magicians who are working together, creating and building the same thought-form or energy-form.

This egregore process is unconscious but is intensified through the secret society initiation process, such as Skull and Bones, which is designed to open the mind to the spiritual through the egregore. Whether the group is organized to do good or evil, indoctrination can happen quickly.

As Gustav La Bon pointed out, reason is not part of the crowd mentality. Becoming caught up in the passionate hatred or love of an egregore can be hard to resist. An organized group with a very strong intention builds and maintains an egregore with its passion, and the thought form affects new initiates.

The power of the egregore to help and sustain a group increases over time through the repeated actions (ceremonies or rituals) of its members. The egregore can raise its members from the material and connect them to the divine or to the depths of human depravity. The Sabattean Frankists offer a prime example of the most dangerous egregore group of our times as is high level Freemasonry.

The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World

An example of mass recruitment and mental implanting of the depraved egregore can be found in the videogame Grand Theft Auto V. Here the player can kidnap girls and boys and take them to a fortified cult compound and sell them to the ‘crazy hippies’.

They’re always putting references to these things into popular culture and 99% of us don’t really understand the real significance. It is an occult initiation of getting the average person to participate in their egregore wickedness to desensitize us to these things, to make us think this kind of conduct is only fiction or a joke. But misery loves company and they want to drag as many of us down to hell with them as they can.

Another standardized egregore is the Janus principle. Unlike the fully depraved implanting seen in Grand Theft Auto the Janus principle is when an outward benevolent, people-caring face is displayed in public. On the other face is a deep seated, soulless anti-human evil and egregore that is so great it is unimaginable to most normal humans who have souls.

For example cult-like educational institutions have force fed youth a steady diet of emotional bullshit, such as race equity theory and climate alarmism while deemphasizing things like fact-based data analytics and even basic math. How will this influence the choices of young people when selecting companies in which to invest? Will they more likely to choose a stock based on social equity rather than financial equity? In other words, will Marxist organizations get pumped and get undeserved funding?

Black Lives Matter is a classic example of putting forth a slogan that sounds woke and correct. Then when 50 blacks are gunned down in a weekend in Chicago, the two faced Janus is revealed as not a peep is heard from BLM.

In the spring of 2020, when oil was slowly recovering from negative territory, CNBC’s Jim Cramer told his gullible listeners to steer clear of oil stocks because they will never recover. According to this ass clown, Millennials won’t invest in oil stocks because they view it as unethical; therefore, everyone should steer clear. Instead, he proffered Bitcoin and cannabis.

The Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Scam

A group intentionally setting out to create an egregore must have certain ingredients (Wikipedia).

Emotion – An egregore is born when a group of people concentrate with emotion on a single goal or objective. The emotional aspect is crucial; simply thinking about a goal does not have the same effect. The emotion and intent must be strong, focused and sustained.

Secrecy – Secret societies, mystery schools, and political associations all have core teachings that are not shared with outsiders. Whether it is a privilege to know the secret, or the threat that disclosure will result in mortal harm, nothing tightens a relationship like a kept secret.

Segregation – Sharing a secret makes the group separate, apart from the masses. Special costumes, ceremonies, chants all add to the separateness and a sense of specialness. The distinction of them-versus-us focuses attention.

Ritual – Special rituals invoke the entity of the egregore, but also stir the imagination of the participants. The power of the ritual, especially one conducted in secrecy, should not be underestimated. Rituals have been used throughout recorded history to invoke the unseen powers to operate on one’s behalf.