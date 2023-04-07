Transgender female golfer Breanna Gill wins women’s tournament in Australia

Fox News | April 6, 2023

Breanna Gill’s win at the Australian Women’s Classic in New South Wales is causing a debate over transgender athletes in golf.

Gill is an Australian pro golfer playing on the Women’s PGA Tour of Australasia. She needed a birdie at Hole 18 to force a playoff in the Australian Women’s Classic, and she got just that.

Gill eventually won the playoff to hoist the trophy for the first time in her professional career.

But backlash came on social media when the Women’s PGA Tour of Australasia posted a now-viral tweet of Gill holding the trophy. Comments ended up getting shut off after some of the 7 million viewers didn’t like the fact that Gill was playing with women.

