The Kakistocracy Declares War Against Conspiracy Truthers

Kakistocracy: noun, Greek words kakistos (worst) and kratos (rule). In other words, rule by the Crime Syndicate.
Several of the kakistocracy’s media henchmen continue to fire upon the “conspiracy theory” community.
British newspaper The Guardian allowed thought-crime think-tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) to chime in with an op-ed it titled “Stop the online conspiracy theorists before they break democracy.”
Even the op-ed’s subtitle contains not-so-thinly, veiled, neuro-linguistic programming and wash, rinse, repeat jamming.
“Cannibals, aliens and clandestine lizard overlords: thanks to algorithms, such ideas threaten the future of Europe.”
Then it continues on with the standard gaslighting.
Where to even begin.
I have to say (as you can imagine) that I spend plenty of time in conspiracy theory circles (good, bad and indifferent, they can’t be generalized). Other than David Icke fans, I know of almost no one who seriously entertains lizard overlord theory or bothers to discuss this strawman fallacy. And even Icke has shifted gears to a more solid theory: Sabbatean Frankism.
For more on Sabbatean Frankism, read “The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World” and listen to “Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World.”
And democracy? There is no democracy to break. There never has been.
There’s an acquisitive, authoritarian, inherently vile and deceitful ruling class (aka kakistocracy) and its Crime Syndicate apparatus, and there’s the rest of us. This is, for all practical purposes, the underlying conspiracy theory. Everything else that we write about stems, to one degree or another, off of that.
According to ISD, “A stunning 60% of Brits believe in at least one conspiracy theory.”
One can bet that the survey didn’t ask respondents if they believe in lizard overlords and aliens, to use ISD’s own cheap misdirection. Rather, the survey question was undoubtedly broad — so broad as to include the dozens of conspiracy theories proven true in recent years.
Read “Conspiracy Truthers: 20 Theories Now Widely Accepted as Fact”
Next, there’s a veiled reference to a bunch of deranged basement-dwelling mama’s boys who apparently have the power to take over and manipulate any social media discussion on the internet. Wow. I would add that I am seeing plenty of men and women in my audience, most of whom are effectively banned on social media now.
It has gotten so blatant and paranoid that dementia JoJo Biden’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism has flipped on another sticky wicket: “The U.S. Government will also work to find ways to counter the polarization often fueled by disinformation, misinformation, and dangerous conspiracy theories online, supporting an information environment that fosters healthy democratic discourse.”
In other words, it sounds like the White House is implementing the Stasi program.
JoJo is demanding that pajama people and authoritarian followers snitch on their neighbors and relatives who he says are “radicalized” and dangerous. Biden is demanding that Americans be on the lookout for “radicalized” behavior and call the police when they think they see it.
Below is a video of Sniffer JoJo’s latest in a long string of strange routines. Only a kakistocracy would install such a person as president.
‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ — Mahatma Gandhi
As for the ISD, or Institute for Strategic Dialogue, how could anyone not trust an organization with a name like that? ISD brings together a range of the policy planning activities of Lord Weidenfeld. All but one of its trustees have connections with either the banking, finance or hedge fund sectors.
ISD is partnered with Carnegie Corporation NY, Eranda Rothschild Foundation, Gen Next Foundation, Open Society Foundations (aka George Soros), Robert Bosch Stiftung and Vodafone Foundation. Soros has even joined forces with Charles Koch to censor the internet. Globalist neoliberals and neoconservatives are united for the same purpose: to create a 21st-century Stasi.
The same basic script and “narrative,” with a condescending gaslighting tone, came from the BBC in a piece titled “Why So Many People Believe Conspiracy Theories.”
The writer tries to blow your pipes by explaining conspiracy theories emerge because “we are very good at recognizing patterns and regularities,” which equates as mental delusions, blah, delusions, blah. Yes, for example, the “glitch in the matrix irregularity” on 9/11 when the BBC reported on air the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 — some 26 minutes before it actually happened. As you may recall, no planes ever hit WTC 7 — as if a plane could drop a steel skyscraper in the first place. But according to the BBC, there’s nothing to see here, move along, you crazies.
This is the same BBC that “overlooked” the illegal activities of one of the most prolific high-profile pedophiles, who was out of jail up until the time of his death. Yes, the disgusting, cigar-chomping, monster and BBC employee Jimmy Savile.
Read “Clues Hidden in Plain Sight About Jimmy Savile’s True Nature”
They will gaslight you for sure if you ask uncomfortable questions, even if they’re as basic as “did the Wuhan virus come from the Wuhan virus research lab?” So forget about outside-the-box questions like why the red shoed acrobat was wearing a harness during the Charlottesville vehicular attack. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we could and do present.
Then The New York Times (aka New York Slimes) joins the fray, reading from the same tiresome declarative script: (good link) “YouTube Unleashed a Conspiracy Theory Boom. Can It Be Contained?”
I am not allowing the BBC, the Slimes, The Guardian or any other of kakistocratic media institutions to gaslight me into believing that questioning proven liars is the same thing as having a delusional mental illness. They would be better served by crawling back under their slimy rocks.
Conspiracy Theory (new definition)
Any conclusion in the context of any topic that CNN, BBC, Fakebook or The New York Slimes doesn’t want mentioned, discussed or researched.
Now — like some real-world merger of “Brave New World,” East Germany circa 1953, and “1984” — they are going to expand the definitions to incorporate the label “domestic violent terrorist” into their lexicon.
These supposed news outlets who claim to be worried about “democracy” are the same ones that delete comments they don’t agree with and even shut down the entire comment section if the slaves don’t sing the chorus they want to hear. It’s pathetic how they just keep going back to the well of using the same tired cliche words (democracy, equality, conspiracy theory, battling “hate,” etc.) and expect people to care. I really think the only reason they have as much sway as they do is because of their funding and the fact that people are too busy with their lives to really do anything about it.
Bet-ya all the “elites” probably love H.G. Wells’ “Open Conspiracy” though. A pre-WW2 book extolling the benefits of a One World Government overseen by self-appointed elites. A very nauseating book to read. (H.G. Wells and George Orwell were both Fabians and in regular contact.)
Until the Warren Commission findings were published, when Alan Dulles issued “dispatch 1035-960” the word “conspiracy” only occasionally turned up in print… (note Allan Dulles had been fired by Kennedy and was no longer officially in the CIA – although he did sit on the Warren Commission and was still issuing instructions for the CIA to action).
“…Essentially, Dispatch 1035-960 instructed CIA agents to contact journalists and opinion leaders in their locales about critics of the Warren Commission; ask for the assistance in countering the influence of “conspiracy theorists” who were publishing “conspiracy theories. …”.
Excerpt from “Conspiracy Theory in America” by Lance deHaven-Smith.
So whenever you hear someone parrot the phrase “conspiracy theory”, they are parroting an Allen Dulles meme from 1964 – it has certainly become embedded in the global psyche!
It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in it! – George Carlin
No body say’s it better:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-o_XCDTyB4
The CFR and the Media – some background & charts: https://cfrmedia.com
You’re now a conspiracy theorist if…
…you use the phrase “conflict of interest.”
…you think politicians lie.
…you assume billionaires plan things and don’t tell you about it.
Our special tactics to combat Slavs is a secret knowledge, because of its exclusivity limited to the god’s chosen people. The main weapon of struggle we will direct against the Slavs, except for renegades, “married” with the Jews by common interests. True, all these “married to us” will be withdrawn from our society once we use them for our own purposes.
Slavs, and among them Russians – are the most unbending people in the world. Slavs are unbending as a result of their psychological and intellectual abilities, created by many generations of ancestors. It is impossible to alter these genes. Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers.
Corrupt the youth and make them perverts – and you win the nation! This is our motto. We will deprive your community of young people, degrading it with sex, rock music, violence, alcohol, smoking, drugs, that is, we will deprive your society of the future. We will strike at the family, destroying it, we will reduce a birth rate.
https://justice4poland.com/2016/05/17/chabad-leader-messiah-menachem-mendel-schneerson-on-his-plans-for-destroying-ukraine-and-russia-reprint/
Werner.
Thanks for your excellent post.
I was wondering if you could help me out. Please forgive my ignorance in advance. Are the Polish people also considered Slavs? I was simply wondering and truly do now know the answer.
Thanks again.
Best,
SC
Poles are Slavic.
Thank you my friend; I suspected as much, but was truly unsure and thought I should inquire.
On the other side of Europa, I have been raised to believe that Scots are in fact Irish. Anyone know if I am correct here?
What was told to me had the Romans, trading with the Irish, north of Hadrian’s wall (in Scotland). Further, as the result of such good trade between the Irish and Romans, many Irish decided to settle at or near the trading port and basically became the future Scottish.
Again, if I am wrong then I do apologize; it was simply what was explained to me back in my youth.
Best,
SC
Remnants of celts in the the western extremes of Europe/UK, e.g.
http://bakerdesign.com/bakerhistory/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/map3.png
More interesting graphics at searches like
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=irish+briton+anglo+saxon&iax=images&ia=images
Many thanks; excellent graphics!
Found this illustration funny:
https://external-preview.redd.it/e2dMmpe62P9yicUhL1mnzt1iNML8PYvn-Up8VN5-eBE.jpg?auto=webp&s=38e1a1105bbe7299857b42649eca1662bd21d4f9
I’ll probably get ‘socially dismantled’ for this, but it would appear to me that the Germans, Ukrainians and Russians had/have a common enemy. … Stalin was not Russian – Bolshevist NKVD was not Russian – Russia has survived this ‘dark period’ (such is the human spirit) – although the Ukraine is currently under occupation …(ref Ms Nuland, Biden et al)
• Vinnytsia massacre – Rare footage of NKVD mass graves in Ukraine. Винницкая трагедия
Painful to view even in B/W and with the graininess of the time.
Thanks for showing us, as it is important to recognize how long this has all been going on.
Now I am not a listener of this man, his band or follower of his other works, but these lyrics came to mind:
“I’m going down in a blaze of glory
Take me now but know the truth
I’m going out in a blaze of glory
And, Lord, I never drew first
But I drew first blood
I’m no one’s son
Call me young gun”
The Kakistocracy can call me what they wish; I do not care. Until they declassify everything and back off on enslavement, I will still enjoy research, understanding, discussion (here at WW) and my own opinions. Considering that this all knowing and (allegedly) all powerful group cannot operate transparently and have an adult discussion on their view of the world, I really could care less.
If they wish to put their big boy or big girl pants on and have a dialogue on perspective, I shall always remain open to it; however, they do not. If it is not a one sided lecture, then it is an event or series of events that are hidden from the greater part of the world. Believe it or not they might even find that some of us share in general ideas of how this world could function better if it were not one specific club that excludes the majority of us.
Funny, how I actually can recall that certain of these types of folks could never get into discotheques / clubs that I could easily gain access to in Manhattan, and how much later in my life, I felt bad for the exclusion policies on the door for what might have been some interesting people to have a dialogue with over some music. Some how, I do not sense the same remorse from these people as to not opening up their own “clubs” to wider perspectives.
Too bad for them; they will continue to live and lie to themselves through a paranoid, scarcity, mindset, while the rest of us can offer one another reasonable / positive ideas on good living.
Best,
SC
As anyone who has been on WW for the last months to a year has known, I am not fan of the military industrial complex and believe that the Pentagon should go back to being named the Department of War so that citizens truly understand that they get what they pay for. Also, as most of you know, I think for the sake of peace on our parts alone, we need to end the Fed (if the money seems free, then so do the consequences of how we spend it).
With all of this in mind, I was interested in coming across this op-ed and this article, in light of this thread:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/wokeness-warriors-take-over-the-pentagon
and
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-adviser-warns-biden-admin-violating-first-amendment-in-military-crackdown/
Seems like we are all on the same page this week.
The wuhan virus emails are just a way to entrap people who are questioning the COVID narrative by giving them a socially acceptable theory by which they can agree: it’s a deadly virus, and we need to be vaccinated. Don’t fall for it, the whole thing is fake.
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION – AUDIO BOOK.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LtzpYzPdiF09/
CONFESSIONS FROM A REPROBATE JEW: THE HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL INTERVIEW 1976.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/confessions-from-a-reprobate-jew-the-harold-wallace-rosenthal-interview-1976_KDhvjYLwLMuSTUI.html
This happened in my hometown Miri. She literally had a heart attack 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine and passed away. Update on Death after Vaxxx
https://twitter.com/realAdrianKho/status/1410490236476432391
Stroke and Coma
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews/status/1410442692367110144/photo/1
Moderna admits “mRNA detected in all examined tissues… heart, lung, testis, brain”. mRNA/lipid nano particles move through body and cross blood/brain barrier.When mRNA leaks outside cells = deadly prions, which can be contagious (Mad Cow)
https://twitter.com/DrPeterMoloney/status/1410355177886978049
We Want to Be Seen, Heard and Believed.
https://rumble.com/vj4g1p-we-want-to-be-seen-heard-and-believed.html
Patton Assassinated
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/general-patton-assassinated_OHi2ocClONfidmM.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-general-patton-was-murdered-audio-book_sdCmbTlHwUlNQYh.html
The_Murder_of_Lawrence_of_Arabia_which led to World War 2.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-murder-of-lawrence-of-arabia-which-led-to-world-war-2_AbHON5k7pjO5iRR.html
Jews for Black lives Matter
https://fitzinfo.net/gettyimages-1263273381-2048×2048/
Justin Trudeau
https://fitzinfo.net/trudeau-dossier/
Yarmulke
http://www.whale.to/b/yarmulke.html
Communist China was created by Rothschilds and their agents.
October 1 1949, Mao Tse Tsung declared the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. He was funded by Rothschild created Communism in Russia and also the following Rothschild agents: Solomon Adler, a former United States Treasury official who was a Soviet Spy; Israel Epstein, the son of a Jewish Bolshevik imprisoned by the Tsar in Russia for trying to ferment a revolution there; and Frank Coe, a leading official of the Rothschild owned IMF. Jews were behind the rise to power of Mao Tse Tung, the communist dictator of China, who tortured and murdered tens of millions of Chinese (mostly Christians) during his brutal reign. Sidney Shapiro, an American Jew, was in charge of China’s propaganda organ. Another Jew, Israel Epstein, was Mao’s Minister of Appropriations (Finance).
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/37272.html
Jews Created Communist China.
https://www.deathofcommunism.com/jews-created-communist-china/
Communist China was created by the Jews and serves their interests.
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/37272.html
As for the history, there is nothing to say. We will give our own history to the cattle, and show that the entire human evolution was moving towards the recognition of the God’s chosen nation of Jews to be masters over the entire world.
https://justice4poland.com/2016/05/17/chabad-leader-messiah-menachem-mendel-schneerson-on-his-plans-for-destroying-ukraine-and-russia-reprint/
When you buy your ticket you pay both the good guys and the bad guys. The success of the presentation depends on the ability of the theatrical company to get the audience wrapped up in the plot. The greater the audience participation the greater the success. Real success is achieved when the audience becomes so emotionally involved in the plot that they begin to think it’s the real thing. The profits from these theatrical extravaganzas go to those who put up the ‘seed’ money and stage the shows. Don’t misunderstand! The Americans, Canadians, English, Germans, Russians, Japanese and other nationalities who fought and died in the various theaters of war’ during this century weren’t play-acting. They were deadly serious about what they were doing. To them war was a life and death struggle. What few of them realized was that everything was carefully programmed to a carefully prepared script.p54
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
I don’t believe in western morality, i.e.
don’t kill civilians or children,
don’t destroy holy sites,
don’t fight during holiday seasons,
don’t bomb cemeteries,
don’t shoot until they shoot first because it is immoral.
The only way to fight a moral war is the Jewish way:
Destroy their holy sites. Kill men, women and children (and cattle).
— Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Manis Friedman
Moment Magazine (May/June 2009). “Ask The Rabbi”
“As for the Goyim… Zalman’s attitude (was): “Gentile souls are of a completely different and inferior order. They are totally evil, with no redeeming qualities whatsoever.”…If every simple cell in a Jewish body entails divinity, is a part of God, then every strand of DNA is a part of God. Therefore, something is special about Jewish DNA…” “…If a Jew needs a liver, can you take the liver of an innocent non-Jew passing by to save him? The Torah would probably permit that. Jewish life has an infinite value,” he explained. “There is something infinitely more holy and unique about Jewish life than non-Jewish life.”— Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Yitzchak Ginzburg in “Jewish Week,” the largest Jewish publication in the United States, April 26, 1996.
“Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest: The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100-million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.” (Rabbi Reichorn, speaking at the funeral of Grand Rabbi Simeon Ben-Iudah, 1869, Henry Ford also noted that: ‘It was a Jew who said, ‘Wars are the Jews’ harvest’; but no harvest is so rich as civil wars.’ The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem, Vol. III, p. 180).fevil
https://fathersmanifesto.net/wm/wm0240a.html
“1. Every hundred years, We, the Sages of Israel, have been accustomed to meet in Sanhedrin in order to examine our progress towards the domination of the world which Jehovah has promised us, and our conquests over the enemy, Christianity.
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/rabbi-reichhorns-protocols/216863