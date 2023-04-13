The Kakistocracy Declares War Against Conspiracy Truthers

Kakistocracy: noun, Greek words kakistos (worst) and kratos (rule). In other words, rule by the Crime Syndicate.

Several of the kakistocracy’s media henchmen continue to fire upon the “conspiracy theory” community.

British newspaper The Guardian allowed thought-crime think-tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) to chime in with an op-ed it titled “Stop the online conspiracy theorists before they break democracy.”

Even the op-ed’s subtitle contains not-so-thinly, veiled, neuro-linguistic programming and wash, rinse, repeat jamming.

“Cannibals, aliens and clandestine lizard overlords: thanks to algorithms, such ideas threaten the future of Europe.”

Then it continues on with the standard gaslighting.

Where to even begin.

I have to say (as you can imagine) that I spend plenty of time in conspiracy theory circles (good, bad and indifferent, they can’t be generalized). Other than David Icke fans, I know of almost no one who seriously entertains lizard overlord theory or bothers to discuss this strawman fallacy. And even Icke has shifted gears to a more solid theory: Sabbatean Frankism.

For more on Sabbatean Frankism, read “The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World” and listen to “Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World.”

And democracy? There is no democracy to break. There never has been.

There’s an acquisitive, authoritarian, inherently vile and deceitful ruling class (aka kakistocracy) and its Crime Syndicate apparatus, and there’s the rest of us. This is, for all practical purposes, the underlying conspiracy theory. Everything else that we write about stems, to one degree or another, off of that.

According to ISD, “A stunning 60% of Brits believe in at least one conspiracy theory.”

One can bet that the survey didn’t ask respondents if they believe in lizard overlords and aliens, to use ISD’s own cheap misdirection. Rather, the survey question was undoubtedly broad — so broad as to include the dozens of conspiracy theories proven true in recent years.

Next, there’s a veiled reference to a bunch of deranged basement-dwelling mama’s boys who apparently have the power to take over and manipulate any social media discussion on the internet. Wow. I would add that I am seeing plenty of men and women in my audience, most of whom are effectively banned on social media now.

It has gotten so blatant and paranoid that dementia JoJo Biden’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism has flipped on another sticky wicket: “The U.S. Government will also work to find ways to counter the polarization often fueled by disinformation, misinformation, and dangerous conspiracy theories online, supporting an information environment that fosters healthy democratic discourse.”

In other words, it sounds like the White House is implementing the Stasi program.

JoJo is demanding that pajama people and authoritarian followers snitch on their neighbors and relatives who he says are “radicalized” and dangerous. Biden is demanding that Americans be on the lookout for “radicalized” behavior and call the police when they think they see it.

Below is a video of Sniffer JoJo’s latest in a long string of strange routines. Only a kakistocracy would install such a person as president.

‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ — Mahatma Gandhi

As for the ISD, or Institute for Strategic Dialogue, how could anyone not trust an organization with a name like that? ISD brings together a range of the policy planning activities of Lord Weidenfeld. All but one of its trustees have connections with either the banking, finance or hedge fund sectors.

ISD is partnered with Carnegie Corporation NY, Eranda Rothschild Foundation, Gen Next Foundation, Open Society Foundations (aka George Soros), Robert Bosch Stiftung and Vodafone Foundation. Soros has even joined forces with Charles Koch to censor the internet. Globalist neoliberals and neoconservatives are united for the same purpose: to create a 21st-century Stasi.

The same basic script and “narrative,” with a condescending gaslighting tone, came from the BBC in a piece titled “Why So Many People Believe Conspiracy Theories.”

The writer tries to blow your pipes by explaining conspiracy theories emerge because “we are very good at recognizing patterns and regularities,” which equates as mental delusions, blah, delusions, blah. Yes, for example, the “glitch in the matrix irregularity” on 9/11 when the BBC reported on air the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 — some 26 minutes before it actually happened. As you may recall, no planes ever hit WTC 7 — as if a plane could drop a steel skyscraper in the first place. But according to the BBC, there’s nothing to see here, move along, you crazies.

This is the same BBC that “overlooked” the illegal activities of one of the most prolific high-profile pedophiles, who was out of jail up until the time of his death. Yes, the disgusting, cigar-chomping, monster and BBC employee Jimmy Savile.

They will gaslight you for sure if you ask uncomfortable questions, even if they’re as basic as “did the Wuhan virus come from the Wuhan virus research lab?” So forget about outside-the-box questions like why the red shoed acrobat was wearing a harness during the Charlottesville vehicular attack. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we could and do present.

Then The New York Times (aka New York Slimes) joins the fray, reading from the same tiresome declarative script: (good link) “YouTube Unleashed a Conspiracy Theory Boom. Can It Be Contained?”

I am not allowing the BBC, the Slimes, The Guardian or any other of kakistocratic media institutions to gaslight me into believing that questioning proven liars is the same thing as having a delusional mental illness. They would be better served by crawling back under their slimy rocks.

Conspiracy Theory (new definition)

Any conclusion in the context of any topic that CNN, BBC, Fakebook or The New York Slimes doesn’t want mentioned, discussed or researched.

Now — like some real-world merger of “Brave New World,” East Germany circa 1953, and “1984” — they are going to expand the definitions to incorporate the label “domestic violent terrorist” into their lexicon.