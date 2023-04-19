‘A credit crunch has started’ as banks tighten lending by the most on record, Morgan Stanley CIO says

Market Insider | April 17, 2023

The credit crunch stemming from the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank has begun, with data showing clear tightening of lending standards by banks, according to Morgan Stanley’s top stock strategist Mike Wilson.

In a note on Sunday, the Morgan Stanley CIO said that the last two weeks have shown the steepest decline in lending on record as banks scramble to offset the breakneck pace of deposit flight, which has accelerated in the month since SVB failed.

“The data suggest a credit crunch has started,” Wilson said in the note, adding that $1 trillion in deposits has been withdrawn from US banks since the Federal Reserve began raising rates a year ago.

