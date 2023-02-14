The Freemason Conspiracy: Fact or Myth?

The vast majority of modern-day people are conditioned to associate references to freemasonry or the Illuminati with “crazy or koo-koo conspiracy theorists” and/or Taco Bell commercials. Even I don’t use the term “Illuminati” in my writings as I feel it distracts from the modern version New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate apparatus.

I do, however, believe high ranking Freemasons play a role in the modern Crime Syndicate. At least their secretive model, adopted from the Jesuits and the Sabattean-Frankists, are utilized. Freemasons have a hive mind, follow secretive instructions and utilize a dictate called “strict observance,” which in itself should set off alarm bells.

In looking back at hidden history, there are clear indications that the men in power of the past were fully aware of the threat of Illuminati-Freemason infiltration. In 1807, Goethe wrote that “freemasonry creates a state within a state.”

There is a correspondence between George Washington and G.W. Synder that sheds light on the topic of the lodges in 1798. The full exchange can be viewed here, but it begins with a letter from Synder. Although the English is stilted to the modern reader, the book Synder references can be read here. The author, John Robison, was one of the leading scientists of that era. The point to be made is that this conversation was occurring and continued to occur at the highest levels of intellectual life at the time. Then it was far from being dismissed as fringe. The short version is that Robison considered Masons a power grab by nefarious, nasty characters using Jedi mind games to run herd over the masses.

Snyder: “It was some Time since that a Book fell into my Hands entituled “Proofs of a Conspiracy &c. by John Robison,” which gives a full Account of a Society of Freemasons, that distinguishes itself by the Name “of Illuminati,” whose Plan is to overturn all Government and all Religion, even natural; and who endeavour to eradicate every Idea of a Supreme Being, and distinguish Man from Beast by his Shape only. A Thought suggested itself to me, that some of the Lodges in the United States might have caught the Infection, and might cooperate with the Illuminati or the Jacobine Club in France. Fauchet is mentioned by Robison as a zealous Member: and who can doubt of Genet and Adet? Have not these their Confidants in this Country? They use the same Expressions and are generally Men of no Religion. Upon serious Reflection I was led to think that it might be within your Power to prevent the horrid Plan from corrupting the Brethren of the English Lodge over which you preside.”

Washington’s answer is a sidestep by saying he has no involvement with the lodges personally, which was a lie. He says he has “been too busy to read the book,” but he is aware of the nefarious nature of the European lodges. He felt the American version was free of the contamination. Did Washington ever read Robison’s book? There is no indication, and Washington died about a year later.

“I have heard much of the nefarious, & dangerous plan, & doctrines of the Illuminati, but never saw the Book until you were pleased to send it to me. The same causes which have prevented my acknowledging the receipt of your letter, have prevented my reading the Book, hitherto; namely—the multiplicity of matters which pressed upon me before, & the debilitated state in which I was left after, a severe fever had been removed. And which allows me to add little more now, than thanks for your kind wishes and favourable sentiments, except to correct an error you have run into, of my Presiding over the English lodges in this Country. The fact is, I preside over none, nor have I been in one more than once or twice, within the last thirty years. I believe notwithstandings, that none of the Lodges in this Country are contaminated with the principles ascribed to the Society of the Illuminati. With respect I am Sir Your Obedt Hble Servt Go: Washington”

I realize that for the modern person with a short attention span and constant need to be entertained, Synder’s Oct. 1, 1798, reply in old stilted English is no easy read. But it is worth it in terms of what we are dealing with today. What he is describing is neo-Marxism.

Some Weeks ago I sent you a Letter with Robison’s Proof of a Conspiracy which I hope you have received. I have since been more confirmed in the Ideas I had suggested to you concerning an Order of Men, who in Germany have distinguished themselves by the Names of Illuminati—German Union—Reading Societies—and in France by that of the Jacobine-Club, that the same are now existing in the United States. It also occurred to me that you might have had ideas to that Purport when you disapproved of the Meetings of the Democratic-Societies, which appeared to me to be a Branch of that Order, though many Members may be entirely ignorant of the Plan. Those Men who are so much attached to French Principles, have all the Marks of Jacobinism. They first cast off all religious Restraints, and then became fit for perpetrating every Act of Inhumanity. And, it is remarkable, that most of them are actually Scoffers at all religious Principles. It is said that the ‘Lodge Theodore in Bavaria became notorious for the many bold and dangerous Sentiments in Religion and Politics that were uttered in their Harangues, and its Members were remarkable for their Zeal in making Proselytes’; (and no Wonder since the Order was to rule the World.) Is not there a striking Similarity between their Proceedings and those of many Societies that oppose the Measures of our present Government? Even in this small Place the French-Faction is very numerous—their Expressions are like those of Bloody-Lutetia [Lutetia Parisiorum, or Paris]: their Sentiments in exact Unison with those of the Jacobine Club: their Hearts panting for Faggots and Guillotines. The Foundation of their Sanctuary is laid with Lies, and every Stone of the Superstructure reared with Falsehood. They are laboriously employed to excite Discord—to extinguish public Virtue—to break down the Barriers of Religion—to establish Atheism, and work the Downfall of our Civil—and Religious Liberty. Should their perfidious Schemes succeed (I tremble even at the Imagination of the Consequences) what would become of our Columbia?

The focus of freemasonry has been the capture and/or kompromat of the highest ranking members of society. Very early on, freemasonry ridiculed the ideal of fighting for national, ethnic or racial principles. Some have labelled this philo-Semitism. This pushed forward an ideal of universal interests and Luciferian hyper-tolerance. Today, this is manifested in the culture wars critical theory as neo-Marxism and Social Justice Warriors.

This was exhibited at Davos, where an elite group, who lives in gated communities, preached universal harmony in the form of asking those on the plantation to “open their hearts” and be willing to destroy their way of life for the benefit of “the refugee problem.” This year, Cate Blanchett pointed out that only 1% of 66 million displaced people globally have been resettled in developed countries, and that there is work to be done. I’ll bet.

Curious indeed considering that at the same time Davos was underway, a new report came out indicating 1% of the global wealthiest had captured 82% of the new wealth generated in 2017. Covid-19 was a scam that generated even more wealth disparity. Indeed, just 42 people own the same amount of wealth as the poorest 50 percent worldwide. Are they Masonic Illuminati? The question is moot given that they employ the same tactics, rhetoric and belief systems that Robison wrote about 220 years ago. It’s the same pig wearing newer lipstick.

Are the Davos criminals opening their wallets and influence to lobby against Anglo-Zionist wars and regime takedowns in the Middle East? This is the fonte of much of the migrant issue. We now have scientific studies showing that people can be far better served within their place of origin. [See Oxford professor’s report “Helping Refugees Locally is 135 Times Cheaper Than Helping Them in the West“] Do the Davos criminals use their dominant wealth and influence to do so in a significant way? No. Rather, the message from this bad Davos element was to fight xenophobia. In other words, guilt shame those on the receiving end to take it in the ass while they globe trot around the world. Beyond that, the plan is laid out succinctly, both then and now, in Synder’s “Lies, Falsehoods and Discord” letter. And then, as now, the country’s “leader” was too distracted, lazy or on the take to push in the right direction.