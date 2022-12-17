True Nature of Deep State Revealed by Twitter Files

In our cornerstone post The Neoliberal Political Economy of the Organized Crime Syndicate we illustrate the prima facie case for who is pushing oligarchical agendas such as the infestation of Twitter and the FBI now being revealed in the Twitter Files. This is based on the work of neglected economic superstar Professor Susan Strange (1923-1998) of the London School of Economics, one of the founders of the field of international political economy. She offered:

Money is Global, Regulation is National: global money can skip freely across borders beyond the reach of national laws and supervision. For smart operators, tax, regulations and compliance become a choice, not an obligation.

As legitimate and illegitimate private operators grow richer, they increase their power to shape the world system. States starved of tax revenues grow weaker and retreat, and eventually it becomes a reinforcing spiral. National politics becomes captured by global money markets.

Extravagant Banker Bonuses Contaminate Politics. I would add Bubble financial markets create billionaires of dubious character. They in turn fund dubious foundations and NGOs. This dates back to the Rockefeller Foundation but today is running amok.

The Rockefellers’ Alliance with the Judeo-British London Bankers

Rockefeller Foundation: Hardly a Gentile White to be Found

The Alphabet Mafia has been especially active of late which why we see infiltrations by individuals such as Yoel Roth. read The Twitter Files Revelations

Bribery and corruption in politics are not new at all,” Strange wrote. “It is the scale and extent of it that have risen, along with the domination of finance over the real economy.”

Money Is Political Power

Globalization has redefined politics, Strange argued. Political power is not just what happens in governments, but money and markets also have power.

Neoliberal Trotskyism

Neoliberalism is essentially Trotskyism refashioned for the needs of the global financial kleptocracy. But instead of “proletarians of all countries unite” we have “neoliberal elites of all countries unite.”

Read: Firebrand Bolshevik Leon Trotsky: Fully Backed by International Banksters and the Pederast British War Party

Note for newer readers: I use the terms kleptocracy and Crime Syndicate interchangeably. CS is employed when I am describing actual acts. I avoid use of the word “elites” to describe organized criminality.

It’s “socialism for corporations, feudalism for everybody” adapted a large part of Trotskyism ideology and, especially, political instruments, carefully hiding the origins.

The key goal of neoliberalism is looting, redistributing and concentrating wealth to the top at the expense of the working class and middle class – and future generations.

Understanding the capture and infestation of social media institutions

The first key to comprehending this kleptocracy capture is the fact that neoliberal oligarchs aka plutocrats founded these companies in the first place including Twitter. They also work in concert. I have constantly asked the question- do plutocrats exist who are capable of countering the skullduggery?

Until Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter it didn’t appear so. Kleptocrat foundations and money dominated and pushed woke, cultural Marxist and neoliberal Trotskyite programs. Why Musk is different I really don’t know, but he has put sunshine on the corrupt and maligned influence behind the old Twitter regime. Perhaps when he looked inside Twitter’s operation he understandably distained what was revealed. Musk is the one who released the Twitter files, this was NOT a leak.

Musk’s motivation may also be personal as indicated in this tweet.

The nature of this operation points clearly to neoliberal Trotskyite aka Crime Syndicate capture. The FBI pulled hundreds of agents off financial crime to “War on Terror” after 9/11, resulting in cover for financial crisis crimes. Now more resources get assigned to social media so they inundate Twitter with takedown requests for joke accounts. At the same time voices who might expose the truth are silenced.

Agencies are just the private armies of the powerful plutocrats who run the world—when you understand this, you understand why they don’t act on behalf of the American people.

36.There were multiple points of entry into Twitter for government-flagged reports. This letter from Agent Chan to Roth references Teleporter, a platform through which Twitter could receive reports from the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lNbgvsu5LV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

32.The executive circulates the “products,” which are really DHS bulletins stressing the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement and “private sector partners.” pic.twitter.com/by9cpm7YVf — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

FBI agent Elvis Chan’s testimony on his contact points.

The takeaway: what most people think of as the “deep state” is really a tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, foundations, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs. The lines become so blurred as to be meaningless.

Elon Musk’s courage has allowed the worm to turn against the tyrants. The Overton Window is widening. Here is another tech billionaire, Joe Lonsdale, speaking out strongly on the matter. Is this a new wave?

‘Twitter Files’ reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Palantir co-founder