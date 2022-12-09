QAnon as CoIntelPro and Psyops to Disparage Conspiracy Truthers, Dispossess True Patriots

The ever increasing chorus by the evil AOC, Katie Couric and PBS’s now fired counsel to reprogram (reeducate) a wide swath of people they label as sympathizers, conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and Nazis works to marginalize and silence activists, independent journalists and truth seekers.

“Nazi” and white supremacist are anti-white slurs used to run interference against people resisting their dispossession. By its very definition, measures to force people into “reprogramming” are a form of dispossession. Massive Big Tech censorship of one’s voice is by definition dispossession. Being locked down in one’s home or having your business closed is dispossession.

Now, the ruling Stasi administration is proposing a massive amnesty for 11 million illegals. By definition, that, too, is dispossession. New caravans of central Americans are making their way to the border, where they will be welcomed with open arms.

Then notice that AOC (aka mental midget) and her ilk throw out a vague term called “sympathizers.” Those are the increasing numbers of pajama people still muttering under their breaths and in various phases of awakening. And now, if you are silent, you are a hater, and hate — whether real or imagined — is redefined as a crime under the New Stasi.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee

Sympathizers likely also includes those who voted for Trump or what’s left of the hijacked populist movement.

These labels says so much more about the speaker than the target. It’s use should be a wake up call. This labeling is nothing but propaganda, political oppression and marginalization.

Closer to home for most of the readers of Winter Watch: By making everyone and their dog a “conspiracy theorist” and “Q-tard,” they are actually boosting us, the so-called original “conspiracy realists,” in the eyes of the millions of newly marginalized people. This will allow them to see without the veil what we have been saying for years. They will start to understand for the first time what the truth was all along.

As part of this truth, it is important that we dispense with the Q psyop. For those unclear about what it is: An unverifiable anonymous poster who makes vague and often inaccurate predictions online, usually portraying Trump and his administration as secret “good guys” tackling corruption in D.C.

Notice how this cointelpro operation coopted and utilized the term “patriots” to describe its followers, who are being spoon fed a narrative from an unverifiable, anonymous, Internet source, believing every word of it, and throwing 100% of their faith behind a Trojan horse political administration. None of that is patriotic.

Back in 2018, I wasn’t sure if Trump would serve out his term, but I warned that he would likely be taken down in some manufactured political crisis.

Trojan Horse Trump Going Down in Manufactured Political Crisis

And now the ploy assumes our conspiracy realist realm believed QAnon bullshit, when it’s a relatively small sect of hopium smokers that even fell for it in the first place. Even though the Q base now seems disconnected and demoralized (blackpilled), the New Underworld Order will lump together anyone who speaks out about the verifiable issues with Q’tards.

Oh, while they’re at it, you will also be lumped in with the rare if not non-existent believers in the lizard people, aliens and flat earth psyops.

For the record, Winter Watch warned about QAnon back on June 26, 2018, when we penned our article “QAnon Revealed as NeoCon Psyops and Magical Mystery Tour.”

We wrote in the piece: “Q cultists are constantly being lead by a carrot on a stick with promises of something big always just around the corner. But that never happens.”

Some who are a bit skeptical of QAnon’s claims defend it by saying, “It gets people thinking.” But about what exactly? It’s framed in partisan Bagelian dialectic.

Another objective of QAnon beyond the manipulation is to make patriotic conspiracy realists look crazy and unbalanced.

QAnon is primarily directed at Trump MAGA supporters to give them the impression and the hope that POTUS is playing supra-natural 4-D chess and is on the job. “Trust the Plan” is the QAnon motto.

Naturally, such a contrived message is going to have greater emotional appeal than Winter Watch’s theory of a Trojan-horse takedown operation of the U.S. similar to that of the Soviet Union. Our painful message will get less clicks for sure.

WW verdict: We are convinced QAnon was run by artificial intelligence. I just don’t think an individual or staff of individuals could sniff out the zeitgeist well enough. If so, they have swept through the collective consciousness of a portion conspiratorial-leaning America-First element and are spitting out the formula that works most effectively at controlling the message and dialogue. This is truly Brave New World brainwashing and manipulation of the highest order.

A slight deviation of Q and one we also addressed and called out as agitprop in several posts: “A Day in the Life of ‘Karen,’ a Race Industry Caricature for a New American Agenda” and “The Original Karen Agitprop Hoax: An Examination of the Lake Merritt, Oakland, Racial Shitstorm.”

It’s the same concept with the Karen memes. Y’all think it’s cute to poke fun at the menopausal mom who complains to the manager and snaps at the teen to turn his music off speakerphone. Well, guess what. Karen represents the one free thinker who actually SPEAKS UP about a problem, even if the meme originated from that annoying woman we all know.

The idea is to silence all middle-age, white, normie women. Concerned about the vaccine and want to take action? Don’t trust the water or pesticides and hold companies accountable? You’re a fucking Karen for making waves. Ingenious propaganda.

Winter Watch Takeaway

They’re creating dangerous dichotomies and label smears, and people are falling for it right and left.