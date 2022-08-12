A Day in the Life of ‘Karen,’ a Race Industry Caricature for a New American Agenda

On the sunny morning of June 11, 2020 a white, fit, heterosexual, Boomer couple probably did what they undoubtedly had done hundreds of times before at their home in Pacific Heights; a scenic, historic, hill-top district in San Francisco. They rolled out of bed, ate a quick breakfast and headed out the door for a brisk walk around their picturesque neighborhood. No shower, no makeup, no shave, no hairdo. Just some exercise.

Pacific Heights is not a single-family home suburb. It’s dominated by high-density, low-rise buildings, mostly constructed sometime between the 1860s and the 1960s. Block after block of studio-size apartments, “efficiency” condos and subdivided Victorian manor houses are what you will find there. Nearly all look newly refurbished, freshly painted, beautifully styled.

Recent data shows the median price for Pacific Heights housing is $2 million, but $1.1 million is the absolute minimum one should expect to pay. The median list price per square foot in Pacific Heights is $1,274, which is higher than the San Francisco average of $1,108. Only 12% of properties are owner-occupied. The population is surprisingly small, with just 21,000. Nearly 30% of residents are foreign-born.

The median age is surprisingly young, at just 36. Most residents are between the ages o 25 and 44. They are also the highest-income group, with average household earnings of $166,000 a year. That may sounds like a lot of money but, for San Francisco — the most expensive city in the world — it’s struggling middle class. The welfare-qualified poverty level is $101,000 per year.

Data also shows Pacific Heights is predominantly male, predominantly single and a “major enclave” for homosexuals, according to GayRealEstate.com. Some consider it “The New Castro District.” The Castro district rose to fame for it’s homosexual activism 50 years ago, spearheaded by Harvey Milk. Interesting story, but I digress.

Pacific Heights couple Lisa Alexander and her husband, Robert Larkins were out on their power walk. They rounded the corner of their block and were walking along Gough Street across from Lafayette Park when they came across a light-skinned, silver-haired Filipino man named James Juanillo, whose style is reminiscent of an overweight Mr. Miyagi circa 1980.

Juanillo was crouched on the sidewalk outside of C.A. Belden House, one of the city’s registered historic landmarks and, on the decorative wall that defines the entrance to the home, he was stenciling in large, bright-yellow, block letters a message: “Black Lives Matter.”

C.A. Belden House, at 2004 Gough Street, was designed by Walter J. Mathews in the Queen Anne fish-scale style and completed in 1889, according to Wikipedia. The Beldens lived there until 1900.

Because of the earthquake of 1906 and subsequent fires that leveled San Francisco, there are not many mansions that are this old around the city. In the ’60s, Belden House was bought by John Fell Stevenson, a son of Adlai Stevenson II, who lived there until ’73. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in ’83, at which time its owners were restoring it.

Today, the property is privately owned by the John Newmeyer Trust, which has turned it into multiple rentals.

The sight of someone writing graffiti on the entry wall disturbed Lisa and her husband. It wasn’t the message on the wall that bothered them. What bothered them is that a historic landmark was being defaced. So the couple confronted James. And at some point, James started recording the confrontation.

From the start, we hear Lisa and Robert trying to reason with James, explaining that the issue isn’t with the message, it’s about defacing private property.

“Absolutely, your [BLM] signs and everything. That’s good,” she says in an apologetic tone and with non-threatening body language, “This, this is not the way to do it. It’s private property.”

“If I did live here and this was my property, then this would be fine,” Juanillo questions back at the couple, adding, “And you don’t know if I live here or if this is my property.”

“Actually, I do know. That’s why were asking,” Lisa replies in a snarky yet polite way while touching her index finger to her chin. Her body language is telling him the jig is up.

“Oh, really,” James says. “You do know, because you live here. Right.”

“Because we know the person who does live here,” Lisa says.

“Oooh, okay,” James says. “Well, then, I suggest you call them, or call the police.”

Looking confused and with her hand to her chest, Lisa replies, “Why would I call the police?”

“Because you’re accusing me of a crime, correct?” James said.

“What I’m asking you is why are you doing this?” Lisa said calmly.

“And I’m not answering you,” he retorted.

“That’s fair,” Lisa says, nodding.

“So your choices are to call the cops, if you believe I’m committing a crime, and I’d be more than happy to talk to them,” James says.

“Okay, thank you,” says Lisa, to conclude the conversation.

James then asks them their names. They give him their first names. Then he wants their last names, to which Lisa says, “What is your name, sir?” He doesn’t give it.

“You’re talking to me,” he says. “I’m asking you the questions.”

“But I’m not doing anything illegal,” Lisa said.

“Neither am I,” James replies.

“Yes, you are,” the couple says practically in unison. “This is private property.”

“Well, then call the cops,” James said as the couple turned to walk away.

James is still recording and says to his soon-to-be audience on social media, “And that, people, is why black lives matter.”

Robert, who had basically hung back during Lisa’s non-confrontational confrontation with James, did decide to call the police from Lafayette Park. The following recording is a police dispatch recording of that call. Note that near the end of the recording, you can hear Lisa in the background pleading with Robert to just drop the issue because she doesn’t want this whole thing to end up on social media and be called a “Karen.”

James — who lists himself as a dog walker on LinkedIn and an activist on Twitter — does rent an apartment or room within Belden House along with his husband. He’s one of many renters, in fact. And, according to James, the police did cruise by the Victorian mansion to see what was happening. James said they recognized him and didn’t even bother to get out of their car.

Before the end of the day, James posted his video to Twitter, where it immediately went viral.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

James could have been straight with the couple about renting a room there, or he could’ve simply said he lives there, and the couple probably would’ve gone on their way and apologized. Instead, he acted coy and then called it his property in order to provoke, escalate and perpetuate a confrontation.

It’s not the only thing James did to mislead people. Notice his Twitter profile picture. He looks about 20 or 30 years younger and darkly tanned. It’s also slightly out of focus. At a glance, one might think his tweet was coming from a black person. And just in case the Twitter mob had any doubts, James refers to himself in his tweet as a “person of color.” Generally, Asians aren’t accepted as marginalized groups or people of color.

James implies in his tweet — and later states outright — that Lisa knew it was chalk he was using on the wall. I don’t buy this argument. How could she possibly know? He was clearly trying to provoke her, so why would he divulge such a thing?

Cancel Culture Trolls Create Shit Storm Over a Little Altercation

Rather than dig into the facts of the incident, grievance industry trolls dug into Robert and Lisa’s background instead and went after them financially. They contacted Robert’s employer and demanded he be fired. He was a managing director for the investment firm Raymond James, which manages the pension funds of counties throughout the state.

They also discovered Lisa is the CEO of a beauty product line called La Face and uses a beauty subscription service called Birchbox to distribute her products, among other retailers. The grievance mob went after them all, demanding they sever ties.

Birtchbox terminated their relationship with La Face on June 13 and posted the following tweet.

A note from the Birchbox Team regarding Lisa Alexander and LAFACE. pic.twitter.com/CZSpBQegeA — Birchbox (@birchbox) June 13, 2020

On June 14, Lisa decided to eat shit by issuing the following apology to the Terminators on social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the general consensus of how her apology was received among the cry-bully crowd.

On June 15, Raymond James posted a tweet announcing Robert’s termination.

Meanwhile, James Juanillo got to tell his nothing-burger story to countless local, metro and national news media outlets.

Nobody told Lisa and Robert’s story. Nobody, even for a moment, chose to look beyond James’ narrative. That’s why I felt compelled to do it, but it did require that I take a small amount of creative license.

Nobody told the story of the house either. This is probably because James would’ve been revealed as a renter, not the property owner, as he claimed. He would have also revealed himself as a liar and manipulator. Plus, historic preservationists would probably have pushed back on the notion that anyone should be allowed to deface San Francisco’s historic homes. C.A. Belden House is a publicly funded historic landmark.

The Lugenpresse not only omitted the historic significance of the house, but it also cropped tightly every image of James near “his retaining wall” to prevent readers from seeing the bigger picture, so to speak. So the major context of this story was deliberately hidden — one that could have demonstrated Lisa and Robert’s real motive (property protection) and dispel contrived claims of racism.

Now, it appears the graffiti is spanning the entire frontage of Belden House. And, of course, even if the house’s other residents don’t like it, or the property owner or the neighborhood or the historical society don’t like it, they dare not speak up about it. They’ve seen what happens to those who do. They loose everything. This is what tyranny looks like.

If I were Lisa and Robert, I would hire an attorney and file a defamation lawsuit against James Juanillo and some of the media outlets, as well as a wrongful termination lawsuit against Raymond James.

But wait, there’s more!

The CAREN Act

Black San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and Filipino Bay Area Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D–18th District) have teamed up and introduced a local ordinance and a state bill, respectively, that will create both criminal and civil penalties for those who use 911 calls in order to harass people on the basis of their race, religion, sex, or other protected status, Reason.com reports in an op-ed against the legislation.

The lawmakers’ painfully contrived the title of the bill in order to specifically call out Karens. Walton, while introducing the bill, even cited Lisa Alexander as an example of why such a law is needed. It’s called the CAREN Act, which stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.

Walton said Tuesday, June 7, that the purpose of the ordinance is to create “consequences” for people who would weaponize 911 with racist intentions, Reason reports and notes that California already has laws against false 911 calls.

“If you are afraid of a black family barbecuing in the community park, a man dancing and doing his normal exercise routine in the bike lane, or someone who asks you to comply with dog leash laws in a park, and your immediate response is to call the police, the real problem is with your own personal prejudice,” Bonta told the Chronicle.

Under Bonta’s proposed bill, anyone victimized by a discriminatory and fraudulent call to cops could sue the caller for up to $10,000, the New York Post reports.

Torchy Takeaway

Whether this event was real agitprop or a staged hoax, the message being given to whitey is the same: You are a pawn for political theater, and at any time your rights and your livelihood may be yanked away for any sleight of real or perceived racism or privilege toward someone who identifies as a person of color.