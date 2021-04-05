Black Lives Matter is Funded by These 18 American Brands

Throughout the last two years, cities and towns across America have been ripped apart by violent Black Lives Matter (BLM) terrorists.

By Niamh Harris | 22 March 2021

NEWS PUNCH — BLM is a far-left organization founded by “trained Marxists,” which aims to replace the nuclear family with a “village,” and wants to abolish police, prisons, and courts of law.

Despite the radical goals of BLM, some of America’s biggest corporations have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the group.

Massive brands, including Microsoft, Amazon Nabisco, Airbnb, Gatorade, and the Atlantic and warner record labels, have bankrolled the organization with huge donations.

In August last year, during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, President Donald Trump called the heads of large corporations “weak” for donating to BLM.

The president slammed the group’s Marxist idealogy and argued that its goals are bad for the black community.

Dailysignal.com reports: At least 18 companies have donated or pledged to donate money to the BLM Global Network Foundation, according to a list compiled by the Washington-based Capital Research Center, which monitors nonprofits and charities. Another seven companies have not been clear which Black Lives Matter entity they chose for contributions. […]