Her Name Is Connie Tuori: 93-Year-Old White Woman Murdered by Habitual Black Female Criminal Released by Black Judge with No Bail After Being Arrested for Armed Robbery of a 74-Year-Old Woman

By Paul Kersey | 28 March 2021

DC CLOTHESLINE — Her Name is Connie Tuori, a 93-year-old white woman murdered by habitual black female criminal released by black judge with no bail after being arrested for armed robbery of a 74-year-old woman…

We call this black privilege.[Why was Syracuse murder suspect let out of jail week before killing?, CNYCentral.com, March 26, 2021]:

The woman accused of killing 93-year-old Connie Tuori at Skyline Apartments in Syracuse had an extensive criminal past, and was released by Judge Felicia Pitts Davis one week before allegedly murdering Tuori.

Over the past year, Victoria Afet was arrested at least 10 times. Her offenses included stabbing, fighting and stealing.

Eight days before Tuori’s murder on Feb. 26, Afet was arrested for armed robbery and attacking a 74-year-old woman at the same apartment building. Court documents say she bit the woman.

“Less than 24 hours later, despite the objections of the Onondaga County DA’s office, Ms. Afet was released with no bail and a week later is alleged to have murdered Connie Tuori,” said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. […]