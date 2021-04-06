Study: 95% of Baby Foods Contain Heavy Metals

By Brenda Goodman | 17 October 2019

WEB MD — Nearly all foods made for babies contain at least one toxic heavy metal that can harm brain development, according to a large new study that tested 13 different types of baby foods, including puffs, infant formula, teething biscuits, juices, cereals, and purees.

The study was conducted by a nonprofit called Healthy Babies Bright Futures. It tested 168 containers from 61 brands for the heavy metals arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. The foods were purchased at major retail stores across the U.S.

Ninety-five percent of the baby foods tested contained one or more toxic metals. About a quarter of them contained all four. Only nine of the samples tested had no toxic metals detected.

The study points out that the FDA has failed to set safety limits or even health guidelines for 88% of the foods tested in the study. The authors have called on the agency to push baby food makers to take steps to lower heavy metals in their products.

The group, made up of scientists, pediatricians, and other experts, say even the trace amounts of heavy metals found in baby food can “alter the developing brain and erode a child’s IQ. The impacts add up with each meal or snack a baby eats.” […]